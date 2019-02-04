It’s that lovey-dovey, heart eyes emoji, rosy time of the year, Valentine’s Day. If you’re anything like me, you like to keep things simple but you can’t go wrong with a little bit of sparkles. I wanted to share with you my simple Valentine’s Day makeup look.

Check out the full tutorial below.

Step 1: Prepping Your Skin

Girl, moisturize! Prepping your skin for any type of makeup application is so important. I usually start off with simply washing my face. I usually use a Mario Badescu facial cleanser, then going over my skin with some witch hazel toner. Witch hazel toner has saved my skin! It helps to maintain an even complexion and minimizes pores.

I then just use some facial moisturizer, to make sure my face is properly moisturized before I go in with makeup. Once my moisturizer has set, I use my favorite primer, No Poreblem from Touch In SOL. This primer is phenomenal and really holds your makeup in place all day.

Step 2: Applying Foundation

For this look, I didn’t really want to use a heavy full coverage foundation. My favorite foundation at the moment is the Foundation Stick by Tarte (Obsessed! If you don’t have it, get it!). This foundation is buildable, so you can really decide how much foundation you want to put on. The consistency of this foundation is phenomenal and is so easy to blend!

Step 3: Adding Some Dimension & Color

This is one of my favorite parts of doing my makeup, contouring! I use the contour palette by NYX. There are five different shades, ranging from light to dark. It is very pigmented so I try to use a light hand when applying it. I contour my cheekbones, starting from my ear to the middle of my cheek. I then take the contour and shape out my face and jawline. Some people like to use contour to shape out their nose, which I sometimes do. I didn’t for this look, but you absolutely could!

Step 4: Eyeshadow

For this look, I didn’t really want to do too much of a dramatic look so I kept it very simple. I took the same contour shade and applied it to my crease. I didn’t use a dark shade because I didn’t want the eyeshadow to be too rough. I make sure to really blend the eyeshadow out, also taking the excess on my bottom lash line.

I decided to add something a little different than what I usually do, glitter! For this look, I am using the glitter eyeshadow from Stila. If you don’t want to buy this, you can easily use a highlighter, just make sure that you really pack it on for the full effect!

When using a glitter eyeshadow, you want to make sure that you let it dry and apply in thin coats. I just took a small amount of the eyeshadow and then blended it out with a tiny makeup brush to make sure that it didn’t look too harsh on the eye. After applying, I took the contour shade and blended it into my crease again.

Step 5: Eyeliner

My worst skill is applying eyeliner. I don’t know why but usually when I use glitter eyeshadow I just feel a need to apply eyeliner as well. You don’t necessarily have to use eyeliner, but I like how it dresses the look up a bit.

Depending on your style, you can go for a more dramatic or simple wing. I wanted to go for simple, so I lined my eyelid and then just followed it out to create some dimension for my eyes. If your eyeliner does not come out how you anticipated you can always a q-tip and fix mistakes!

Step 6: Mascara

I chose to use mascara but you could also apply fake lashes. I personally don’t have any right now, but I would probably put some on for this look! For mascara, I just used the Better Than Sex by Too Faced and then also taking Roller Lash by Benefit on my lower lash line.

Step 7: Eyebrows

Eyebrows are such an important part of shaping your face. I usually like to keep my eyebrows as simple as possible when filling them in. I used the Brow Pomade by Tarte for my brows. I just lightly lined my brows and blended it out. If you are going for a lighter application, just make sure you have a light hand when applying.

Step 8: Highlighter

For highlight, I use the Anastasia Beverly Hills Highlight Palette which has been one of my all time favorite makeup products. My palette is the Nicole Guierriero edition and all I do is take a highlighting brush and brush it through all of the shades (I know, a bit excessive. I just love them all!). I highlight my cheekbones and my nose. This highlighter is amazing and it usually only takes me one swipe of the product to create a beautiful highlight.

Step 9: Lipstick

To dress the look up even more, I decided to apply some red lipstick. I used the Revlon Color Stay Matte Balm. This is so easy to apply and the consistency is heavenly, but can rub off a bit so just be careful!

Step 10: Set It

Lastly, I just take the Mario Badescu facial spray and spray it all over my face. While this isn’t a setting spray, it keeps my skin feeling hydrated and fresh.

This look only took me about 15 minutes (Mostly because I couldn’t get my wings to look even.) and can be made more dramatic or simple depending on the look you want to achieve. Hope you enjoyed this look and have a happy Valentine’s Day!