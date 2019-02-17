Working out is not for everybody. Whether you don’t have to the time, you don’t live close to a gym, or really, working out just isn’t your thing, there’s no reason you have to be out of shape. There are so many other things you can do instead of training at the gym. Check out these six simple steps to stay in shape.

1. Home workouts

We get it, going to the gym is such a hassle some days. Maybe you don’t own a gym membership, or you don’t really know what to do at the gym, or maybe you just like exercising in the privacy of your own home. Home workouts will save your life. Who needs to pay for a gym membership when you can do a quick ab workout on your bedroom floor. No weights or equipment required, add a simple ab workout to your daily routine and in no time you will have that six pack.

2. Meal prep

Half of the battle of staying in shape is eating healthy, especially if you’ve had a long day and the last thing you feel like doing is making dinner. It’s easy to just pick up the phone and order a pizza, but do yourself a favor: meal prep. Take a few hours out of your Sunday to head to the grocery store and get a few basic things to meal prep. Start simple by making chicken, rice, and a vegetable. Prepare enough for the week and put the meals in individual containers. That way, when you come home late from school or work you can just heat up a healthy meal in a matter of seconds. You don’t have to stick to just meal prepping dinner either, you can do breakfast, lunch and all your snacks as well.

3. Drink water

Water is one of the best ways for you to detox, hydrate and cleanse your body. Swapping out that sugary soda or iced tea with a tall glass of water will not only make you feel better, but it will be better for you. Just by drinking water throughout the day, you will feel more full, less bloated, and energized. If the lack of taste in water isn’t for you, try infusing it with some fruits and garnishes like strawberry and mint leaves. Not only will it taste better, but you will also be getting some good antioxidants and vitamins.

4. Enjoy exercise

A lot of people may think of working out as a chore or a punishment, which makes it impossible to enjoy. Finding joy in exercising will change your mindset and make you much more inclined to want to workout. Don’t limit your exercise to just going to the gym, take a hike, ride your bike, try a new workout class, or do yoga! You never know, you might end up loving your new workout and it becomes a daily routine.

5. Sleep, sleep, sleep

Getting a good nights sleep is one of the most important aspects of maintaining a fit and healthy lifestyle. By getting a full night of sleep, you allow yourself to wake up in the morning feeling refreshed, energized and ready to take on the day. Waking up feeling fully rested will set the tone for a great day. If you make it a habit of going to bed late and not getting a full 8 hours then the next day you will feel sluggish and still tired. Not only is a good nights sleep good for your physical health, but it’s also good for your mental health as well.

6. Exercise with a friend

Grab your best friend and head to the gym for a quick partner workout. Not only is this a fun way to exercise, but it’s great motivation and also makes working out so not boring. It’s the best of both worlds, you get to spend time with a friend while at the same time getting a killer workout in!