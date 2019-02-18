5 Tips On How To Get Rid Of A Cold Without Missing Any Class

Colds come and go but one thing’s for sure is that they do happen. Sadly, the times they hit is mostly the season where the school is in session. It’s one of the most hated things to go to school, do your homework, study for tests, finals, and midterms while also blowing your nose into a tissue every thirty seconds. Coughing so much in class it’s actually embarrassing and instead of focusing on the lesson your focusing on holding in the cough to not disturb the class anymore. It can all suck and no one, in general, wants to be sick, here are 5 tips to get over a cold quickly while still doing your best in school.

Stay Hydrated

Pretty sure you’re tired of hearing people say drink water for this or drink water for that, but it’s the truth. Drink water and lots of it. Water is perfect for your body and helps to flush out harmful toxins from it. When you feel yourself on the verge of getting sick or think that there’s a possibility get prepared to drink a ton of water. Not only that when you are sick your body tends to become dehydrated easier can explain how our lips/mouths become more dryer when we’re sick. Drink a lot of water even if you aren’t sick you’d be surprised how it can change your appearance and energy just by staying hydrated.

Get A Little Exercise In

Sweat it out. It can be hard to even get up and get ready for school when you’re sick, to even think about squeezing in a workout is bizarre but remember when you were a kid and would take a nap when you were ill, next thing wake up sweating and feeling better, it’ll be the same thing with a workout. It doesn’t have to be a hardcore workout at all, going for a run around campus, or doing just a small 15-30 minute exercise is enough. Anything to sweat out the cold.

Eat Some Fruits And Vegetables

Your body needs vitamins during this time. Packing some fruits to take with you is important not just for when you’re sick but just in general. Try eating some oranges and other fruits and vegetables that are packed with vitamin C to help with your immune system. Eating healthier will definitely lessen the possibilities of you getting sick every year, easier to not have to worry about sneezing uncontrollably in that math class, so the kid next to you doesn’t have to say “bless you” twenty times.

Over The Counter Medicine

A faster way to get rid of a cold is to take medicine added with the tips above. Go to your local CVS, Walgreens anywhere you can purchase over the counter medication. Also, try getting ones that are said to combat cold symptoms as quickly as possible. Best to have a cold gone before any studying has to be done before a big test.

Push Through it

It sucks, but it’s part of the human body experience. There is not one person who hasn’t gotten sick in this world. It happens the only thing we can do is try to take care of ourselves to prevent it from happening often. Especially while going to school so we can be able to focus better without having this draining thing attacking our bodies. Push through the cold, don’t let it affect your schedule, it’s only for a few days. However, if you feel you have to stay in that day to get better, by all means, do so if it seems more than just a cold to you visit the doctors. Just take care of yourself.