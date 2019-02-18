Hoda Muthana: Photos, Full Story & Must-See Details

Hoda Muthana, a 24-year-old American citizen who left her Alabama home to join ISIS in Syria, is now saying that she wants to return to the United States, as she says she’s made a “big mistake.”

What Happened?

According to a report from The Guardian, Muthana — who left her Hoover, Alabama home to flee to Syria in 2014 — says she was brainwashed by the terrorist group and that she “deeply regrets” moving to Syria to support the group.

Muthana, who married three separate ISIS fighters, currently lives at the al-Hawl refugee camp with her 18-month-old son, Adam.

She now says that she joined ISIS due to “arrogance”, “ignorance”, and a “misunderstanding” of her Islamic faith.

“We were basically in the time of ignorance […] and then became jihadi, if you like to describe it that way. I thought I was doing things correctly for the sake of God,” Muthana told The Guardian.

“I look back now and I think I was very arrogant. Now I’m worried about my son’s future. In the end I didn’t have many friends left, because the more I talked about the oppression of Isis the more I lost friends. I was brainwashed once and my friends are still brainwashed,” she continued

Muthana is the second woman in recent weeks to request a return home after joining the terrorist organization ISIL, as British 19-year-old Shamim Begum — who is also the mother of a young son and is living at the al-Hawl refugee camp — has recently asked for permission re-enter into England.

NBC News security analyst Duncan Gardham said in an interview that someone who “spent a lot of time in the caliphate is likely to be radicalized.”

“Somebody who has spent a lot of time in the caliphate is likely to be radicalized, and women are as capable of committing terrorist acts as men,” Gardham told NBC News. “It may be a difficult task to make sure she is not radicalized and ensure that she’s not a threat,” he continued.

