Top 5 Must-Know Ways To Master Swimsuit Shopping

Swimsuit shopping: one of the most dreaded times of the year for most of us. Finding the perfect swimsuit can be more than challenging, expensive, and exhausting. Whether it be one-pieces, bikinis, or tankinis, it’s nearly impossible to find the perfect swimsuit that will last more than one season. Everyone wants to have a picture-perfect bikini, but sometimes swimsuit shopping can break the bank, so here is a guide on how to make the most of your swimsuit collection this season.

1. Mix and match

$17 from Zaful

Mixing and matching your bathing suits is the best way to not only maximize your collection but also to make great use out of all of your suits. Start by picking out some colorful and fun tops and bottoms that you love. Feel free to spend a little bit more money on these since you will be getting a lot of good use out of them. Then, mix and match will some solid color tops or bottoms. By doing this, instead of having one bathing suit, you have at least 2 different combinations you can try when you want to switch things up.

2. Take care of your swimsuits

After a long day at the beach, it’s easy to just toss your bathing suit aside without it being properly cleaned. But when you do this, you are taking years off of your swimsuit’s life. The saltwater and sunscreen will damage your swimsuit, making it fade and lose its elasticity. The best way to care for your bathing suit is by hand-washing it, each and every time you wear it. Start by filling up a sink with cold water, add one capful of detergent or white vinegar. Let this soak in the sink for up to 30 minutes. Once it’s done soaking, gently dry it with a towel and then hang it to dry. This sounds tedious, but it will guarantee a long life for your swimsuits.

3. Consider comfort and practicality

$23 from Zaful

When buying swimsuits, consider how comfortable and practical this suit will really be. Think about the tan lines this suit will have, how often you will wear it, or if you will get sick of it. That swimsuit with the daring cut and shape may look amazing on, but when you are jumping waves in the ocean, it might be a problem. The best way to get the most out of your bathing suit collection is to make sure every piece is as practical as the next, that way you can get good use out of all of them and avoid wasting your money.

4. Find the perfect cut

$13 from Shein

There a million different cuts, styles, and shapes of bikinis, but not all of them work for every person. The best way to make bathing suit shopping as painless as possible is by finding and knowing the perfect cut for you. This will take hours off of your time in a dressing room. If you know that a high-waisted bikini is what you are most comfortable in, narrow down your search by only trying on high-waisted bikinis. Or if you love a cheeky bikini bottom, then those are the bottoms that you know to look for when shopping.

If you are unsure of what cut you love the most, here are a couple hacks to help you narrow down your search:

1. High cut bikini bottoms will make your legs appear much longer.

2. One-piece bikinis hide your waist.

3. Halter and triangle tops draw attention to your bust.

4. Bandeau tops will make your bust appear wider.

5. A printed bikini creates a slimming illusion

5. Find the best deals

$9 from Shein

At the end of the day, a bathing suit is just a bathing suit. So there’s no reason you should be spending a fortune on some fabric that will eventually fade and no longer be good to wear. While yes, that bathing suit in the window of that one boutique is to-die-for, but it’s almost $100 and you won’t get much use out of it. You can find that same boutique bathing suit at a much more reasonably priced retailer. Some of the best places to shop for bathing suits are Zaful, Shein, and Target.