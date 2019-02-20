It’s that time again. A time I like to call “Pre Summer Break”. Spring Break is coming and everyone is preparing to make sure they are looking their best for the break. One facet that often does not get enough attention is skincare. Many college students plan to hit up sunny getaways, however, these destinations might throw off your skin. Here are top 5 tips to keep your skin in top shape before and after vacation.

1. This Is The Kind Of Scrub You Want

A no-brainer, however, with a twist. Exfoliation is key for healthy and glowing skin. If you haven’t already, grab your St. Ives facial scrub and make a game-winning three-point shot straight into where it belongs- the trash.

Thanks to esthetician and YouTuber Nai, otherwise known as the LABeautyologist on Twitter and Instagram and TheGoldenRx on YouTube, people have been hooked on the #60SecondRule. This tip is great along with the right cleanser. Scrubs are much too abrasive for the face and in the end, cause more damage than it does help. The 60 Second Rule gently exfoliates and clears away dead skin while working in your cleanser to its full capacity.

As for your body, sugar scrubs and exfoliation gloves are a-ok. Exfoliating before hair removal- especially shaving as the buildup of dead skin blocks the razor from fully picking up the hair. Try exfoliating your body 2-3 times during the weeks at night in the shower before Spring Break and watch how much softer your skin feels and how much more it glows.

Post Spring Break it will be important to be gentle with your skin as there might be some sun damage. Until your skin is relatively back to normal, stay away from abrasive and excessive methods of exfoliation. Instead, take inspiration from the 60 Second Rule on your body by gently using your hands.

Keep this up along with body/face washes that contain salicylic acid and you will hit the ground running and glowing for the summer.

Product recommendations:

Dove Exfoliating Body Polish

Neutrogena Body Clear Body Scrub

Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub

Soap & Glory Flake Away

Dead Sea Essentials

Exfoliating Shower Gloves

2. Mask On

Who doesn’t love a good face mask? Good. Glad we agree. If you already incorporate face masks into your skincare routine you are ahead of the game. Otherwise, I would encourage you to add face masks as a part of your nightly skincare routine. Nighttime is best for this as your skin takes time to repair itself while you sleep. Thus, nightly face masks are important especially leading up to your Spring Break trip.

Masks provide higher concentrations of needed ingredients to repair the skin. For sheet masks, apply before beginning your skincare routine morning and or night. At night use a leave on mask for your skin to soak up. If you want to go a more natural route try an aloe vera mask.

Recommended Products:

Tony Moly Sheet Masks

The Body Shop Anti Blemish Leave On Mask

The Body Shop British Rose

L’Oréal Pure Clay Masks

Garnier SkinActive Moisture Bomb Sheet Mask

3. Glow From Within

When it comes to this tip the first thing that must be established is water is and will always be your best friend. Make sure you are hydrated from the inside first and foremost. Make sure to drink a lot of water even when you are on your Spring Break vacation as sweat, salt water and sun can dehydrate you and your skin.

Aside from water- moisturize, moisturize, moisturize! Keeping your skin moisturized before, during, and after Spring Break is the second key to healthy and glowy skin year round.

Product recommendations:

Shea butter

Vitamin E Oil

Genes Vitamin E Creme

Palmers Cocoa Butter Healing Lotion

Rose Hip Oil

Neutrogena Hydroboost Water Gel

4. Outsmart The Sun

This tip is crucial. Many college students will be flocking to sun-saturated destinations such as Florida, California and even Mexico to enjoy the rays and possibly to bronze up. It’s no secret that the UV rays from the sun can cause major damage to the skin. While it would be easier to advise bathing in sunscreen and staying in the shade as much as possible, it’s just not realistic. Therefore the next best advice would be to lather up on sunscreen and know the time frame in which the UV rays are at their peak which tends to be between late morning and late afternoon.

For those who are keen on tanning, use sunscreens with an SPF less than 15 or invest in a quality self-tanner ahead of time for a natural sunkissed glow.

Post Spring Break activities, continue to use sunscreen, especially on the face. Even on cloudy days, we are exposed to the Sun’s UV rays, therefore continue to protect your skin from any further damage with sunscreen.

Product recommendations:

Bain de Soleil Mega Tan Sunscreen With Self Tanner

Coppertone Sunscreen Lotion

St. Tropez Self Tanner Kits

Neutrogena Sensitive Skin Broad Spectrum Sunscreen

CeraVe Face Lotion

5. We All Get A Little Irritated

Following Spring Break both you and your skin is tired making aftercare much needed. The first old school remedy that comes to mind is good ole’ Aloe Vera. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Also, Aloe Vera juice is great for evening out skin tone. Whether you’re nursing sunburn or just trying to get your skin back to normal, it is important to remain gentle and shower with cooler water.

Product recommendations:

The Body Shop Tea Tree Oil and Mattifying Lotion

Mario Badescu Collagen Moisturizer

Korres After Sun Greek Yoghurt Cooling Gel For Face & Body

Clarins Booster Repair Serum