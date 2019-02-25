Alva Johnson: Photos, Full Story & Must-See Details

Alva Johnson, a former campaign staffer for President Donald Trump, has alleged that President Trump attempted to kiss her in 2016 without consent, according to a report from The Washington Post.

In a lawsuit filed in Florida courts on Monday, February 25, Johnson alleges that then-Presidential candidate Donald Trump allegedly grabbed her hand and attempted “kiss her on the lips” while exiting an RV outside of a Presidential campaign rally in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday, August 24, 2016.

“I immediately felt violated because I wasn’t expecting it or wanting it. I can still see his lips coming straight for my face,” Johnson says.

According to the report from The Washington Post, Johnson — now 42 — first met President Donald Trump at a Birmingham, Alabama campaign rally in November 2015 and began working for him in January 2016 as the campaign’s director of outreach and coalitions in Alabama.

Johnson alleges that upon meeting President Trump at the 2015 Birmingham campaign rally, he allegedly “looked her up and down and said ‘oh, beautiful, beautiful, fantastic.'”

In their statement to the allegations, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders characterized Johnson’s allegations as “absurd on its face.”

Additionally, Pam Bondi — the former Florida attorney general that Johnson listed as a witness in the lawsuit — denies seeing what Johnson claims happened.

“This never happened and is directly contradicted by multiple highly credible eye witness accounts,” Press Secretary Sanders said.

Johnson, a mother of four, said that while she voted for President Obama back in 2008, she voted for President Trump in 2016 because she believed his alleged business acumen would “help struggling black communities.”

At the time of this writing, President Trump has yet to tweet a response to Johnson’s allegations.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as we can and update this article if necessary.