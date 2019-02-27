The benefits of drinking water are endless: it prevents headaches, flushes toxins out of your body, improves complexion and the list goes on. But it’s hard to get the recommended amount of 2 liters per day when water is boring, plain and tasteless. Drinking water shouldn’t feel like a chore, so if you’re struggling to get down those 2 liters per day, try spicing up your water with some fresh fruits and herbs.

Here are 10 infused water recipes and all the benefits:

1. Cucumber, lemon and mint.

This may be one of the most classic infused water recipes, but it definitely has the most benefits. If you are looking to clear up your complexion, boost your immune system and just flush toxins out of your body, this combination is your best friend. Lemon is a natural detoxifier, mint is good for healthy digestion and cucumbers are 96% water, providing you extra hydration. A combination like this has subtle flavor but gets the job done.

2. Strawberry, cucumber and lime

Let’s say you woke up feeling sluggish and maybe a little under the weather and you’re looking for something to energize you, this should be your go-to. This combination contains anti-inflammatory ingredients that will help you fight that cold or virus you are facing. The combination of strawberry, cucumber and lime provides a healthy dosage of Vitamin C making your metabolism speed up, burn fat and increase weight loss. To make this infused water recipe complete, top it off with a piece of mint for an extra kick of flavor

3. Orange and blueberry

These two simple ingredients can go a long way in helping you stay healthy and refreshed throughout the day. Blueberries are considered a superfood and are full of antioxidants that protect our body from damaging cells. The antioxidants in blueberries have also been known to help prevent cancer. As for the oranges, they are the perfect source of Vitamin C that can keep our immune system healthy, improve our skin and reduce wrinkles. If you think this recipe is missing something, add in a piece of fresh basil to enhance the flavor.

4. Apple and cinnamon

Not only will this infused water recipe taste like the perfect autumn day, but it will act as the perfect remedy for flushing out toxins and supporting healthy digestion. Apples help boost the immune system, flush out toxins and prevent cancer while cinnamon improves brain function, speeds up the metabolism and helps healthy digestion. To get the most flavor out of these two ingredients: boil a pot of water, add the apple and cinnamon sticks, let the mixture simmer for roughly 15 minutes, strain the water into a pitcher, refrigerate and enjoy!

5. Grapefruit and rosemary

If you are looking for an infused water recipe with strong flavor, this grapefruit and rosemary recipe is perfect for you. This recipe combines tangy grapefruit with the strong taste of rosemary for a combination that will always be refreshing. Grapefruit is best known for the high dosage of Vitamin C but it also helps protect the immune system all while increasing blood flow. The rosemary in this detox drink will also help prevent bloating.

6. Pineapple, lemon and ginger

This infused water is a triple threat! The sweetness of this drink will satisfy any sweet tooth you have and reduce your sugar cravings throughout the day. The pineapple not only adds delicious flavor but it will also help prevent indigestion and bloating. The lemon will detox your body, provide you with Vitamin C and keep your skin looking bright and fresh. Ginger not only is an anti-inflammatory but it’s also filled with antioxidants and helps prevent stomach bloat. You can’t go wrong with this combination.

7. Watermelon, cucumber, mint

While we already know that cucumber and mint not only have great taste but they are great for hydration and healthy digestion, the watermelon is the real game changer in this recipe. Watermelon is high in potassium and is an excellent source of Vitamins A, B and C. Since this fruit is mostly made up of water, it will also give you that extra dose of hydration that you need.

8. Chia seed and lemon

This infused water recipe is a little bit different than the other ones, but this one is exceptionally good for you. Lemons can balance your body’s pH level, help you lose weight and provide lots of antioxidants. In general, if you are ever trying to spice up your glass of water, adding a few slices of lemon not only will make it taste better but you will also be helping your body out immensely. Chia seeds are one of the best things for your body. These little seeds are packed full of heart-healthy fibers, they are high in Omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, iron and protein. This combination is simple, easy and beyond beneficial to you.

9. Pomegranate, orange and rosemary

In terms of your long term health, adding pomegranate into your life is a must. Pomegranate prevents heart disease, cancer, arthritis, Alzheimer’s and acts as an anti-inflammatory. Start incorporating pomegranate seeds or juice into your diet and you will be thanking yourself down the road. This simple recipe will provide you that fruity taste that you just can’t find anywhere else.

10. Kiwi, strawberry, watermelon and mint

This combination of fruits and water will taste just like those Capri Suns you used to love as a child. Except this drink isn’t filled with sugar and it’s great for you. The kiwi adds a nice tropical touch to the infused water and mixed with the sweet taste of strawberry, you are bound to love this. Kiwi quietly does more for the body than a majority of fruits: it will act as a sleep inducer, it helps treat asthma, reduces blood clotting, manages blood pressure and protects against vision loss. If you aren’t incorporating kiwi into your everyday diet, you should start!