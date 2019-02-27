Trends are always changing and we are always waiting for the next big trend to hit stores. Well, one is finally here: animal print. It seems that the trend that was once made popular by the girls from MTV’s Jersey Shore is coming back, and it’s bigger and better than ever. For this upcoming season, add some fierceness to your fashion style with this trend.

Here are the five different ways to rock animal print

1. Leopard Print Skirt

$38 from Forever21

A leopard print skirt is a simple yet sophisticated way to wear animal print. As seen above, you can dress this look up with a pair of black heels and a black long-sleeve sweater. But, that’s not the only way you can wear this fun piece of clothing. You can take risks and get creative with this look by pairing it with a black tube top and a pair of black vans or white sneakers.

2. UO Jodie Cheetah Print Two-Piece Set

Top:$29.99 from Urban Outfitters

Bottom:$29.99 from Urban Outfitters

If you want to make a bold statement, then this is your look. Urban Outfitter’s Jodie set checks off two boxes in upcoming trends for this spring: two-piece sets and animal print. This comfy-yet-dressy set is perfect for a variety of events. Pair this set with some white chunky platform sneakers to really make your fun look complete.

3. ASOS Design Snake Print Cami

$26 from ASOS

Since the shirt is the part of the outfit that most people see first, you better make sure it’s a good one! This snakeskin cami is not only the perfect going-out top, but it’s great for a casual outfit too. You can’t go wrong with pairing this top with a pair of blue or black jeans, you can even add a jacket to this look. If you are still looking to add some spice to your outfit, accessorize with a pop of color. A bold red lip or a fun red bag would both look great with this look.

4. Steve Madden Kimmie Snake Sandals

$70 from Steve Madden

Steve Madden is known for always staying on top of the trends and they didn’t miss their mark with this one. These snakeskin platform sandals are the perfect shoe for the 2019 spring season. You can pair these shoes with jeans, shorts, a dress, or a skirt and no option will look bad. If you’re the type of person who loves to make a statement with a fabulous pair of shoes, definitely add these to your collection.

5. Ecote Metal-Tipped Leather Belt

$29 from Urban Outfitters

A belt is a great way to add a pop of color to a simple outfit. Because of the neutral color of this belt, it will look great with a variety of outfits. For a going-out look, try an all black fit and then finish off the look with this belt. Or, for a more casual daytime look, try a pair of blue jeans and a white shirt with this belt. If you are all about the animal print trend but don’t want to make too much of a statement, this is the perfect accessory for you.