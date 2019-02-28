Spring break is the epitome of travel time for college students. As soon as March nears, students are ready to head off somewhere with friends and have a relaxing week away from obligations and school work. While most people choose to spend their break somewhere tropical, there are plenty of other places to keep in mind when booking your trip this year that stray from the traditional beach trip. If you’re in search of a destination that’s not necessarily warm or overcrowded, then check out this list of nontraditional places to travel for spring break this year.

Nantucket

Nantucket is beautiful year round. There is so much to see and do, from the beaches to the quaint restaurants and little shops to visit. It’s a prime spot to visit during the summer but by heading there in the spring, huge crowds of people may be avoided and it will be a relaxing time.

Newport

Newport, Rhode Island, is another cute spot worth visiting. Dine by the water, visit the mansions and take a stroll on the cliff walk. You will still get all the scenic waterfront views that you would get on an island but without the heat and the crowds! There are also plenty of local colleges like Salve Regina worth stopping by for photos.

Cape Cod

Before visiting Nantucket, make a quick stop by Cape Cod! Visit the beaches, take a day trip to Martha’s Vineyard or go visit the lighthouses and museums. There are also so many restaurants and ice cream places to try!

Maine

Maine is another beautiful state filled with coastal towns, beaches, history and places to eat. You can even go hiking in the Acadia National Park if you’re feeling outdoorsy!

Charleston

Charleston is as close as it’s going to get to tropical in this post for travel recommendations. This is definitely a popular place to visit for spring break but it’s more low-key than Florida, Punta Cana or Mexico. Having relaxing brunches, take a stroll by the colored houses and enjoy the warm weather.

New York City

Visiting the city is always a fun idea. There’s always something to do here and plenty of people around but it never gets old. Head to a Broadway play, take a walk on the Brooklyn Bridge or go on a shopping trip in SoHo for the day.

Boston

Another major place worth visiting if you enjoy city trips. Take a Boston Duck Tour, go to the New England Aquarium, ride on a trolley or head to a baseball game. It’s not as overcrowded as New York but you’ll still get the city experience.