Anne Hathaway Net Worth Right Now – Income, Salary & Finances

Anne Hathaway, an Academy Award winner, has been one of Hollywood’s preeminent actresses for the better part of the last two decades.

Through that critical and financially successful acting career, Hathaway has accumulated a respectable net worth since she first debuted in The Princess Diaries in 2001.

Anne Hathaway Net Worth 2019: $50 Million

Anne Hathway, an Academy Award-winning actress, has a reported estimated net worth of $50 million.

Childhood & Early Life (1982-1998)

Hathaway was born on November 12, 1982, in Brooklyn, New York before moving to Millburn, New Jersey, with her family when she was six-years-old.

While growing up in Millburn, Hathaway attended Wyoming Elementary School and Millburn High School.

Following her high school graduation, Hathaway attended Vassar College before transferring to New York University’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study.

Acting Career Begins (1999-2000)

Hathaway’s first professional acting role came on the television series Get Real in 1999.

In the year 2001, Hathaway got her big break when she was cast in the Disney film The Princess Diaries alongside legendary English actress Julie Andrews.

Following her breakthrough with The Princess Diaries, Hathaway began to be cast in projects such as The Other Side of Heaven, Nicholas Nickleby, The Cat Returns, Ella Enchanted, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, and Hoodwinked!.

Mainstream Success (2001-2009)

Hathaway’s career really began to take off in the mid-2000’s when she began to be cast in serious films such as Ang Lee’s Brokeback Mountain and Becoming Jane.

In addition to dramatic films such as Brokeback Mountain, Hathaway began to be cast in blockbuster movies such as The Devil Wears Prada, GetSmart, Rachel getting Married and Bride Wars.

A-List Actress Career

By the year 2010, Hathaway had fully established herself as an A-List actress thanks to her appearance in romantic comedies such as Love & Other Drugs, Valentine’s Day, and One Day, blockbusters such as The Dark Knight Rises and Alice in Wonderland, and animated films such as Rio.

In the year 2012, Hathaway portrayed Fantine in Les Misérables — a role which she watched her mother portray when she was a child.

For her performance as Fantine in Les Misérables, Hathaway won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Following her award-winning turn in Les Misérables, Hathaway went on to star in movies such as Don Jon, Rio 2, Interstellar, The Intern, Alice Through the Looking Glass, Colossal, and Ocean’s 8.

In 2019, Hathaway starred in Serenity and The Hustle and filmed The Last Thing He Wanted and Dry Run.

This article will be updated with new information as time passes to better reflect Hathaway’s current net worth.