Brie Larson Net Worth Right Now – Income, Salary & Finances

After winning an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the 2015 drama Room, Brie Larson has become one of Hollywood’s leading ladies.

Now, starring at Captain Marvel as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Larson’s profile will only grow, as will her net worth.

Brie Larson Net Worth 2019: $20 Million

Brie Larson, stars of films such as Room and Captain Marvel, has a reported net worth of approximately $20 million, a number that will only rise as she becomes the focal point of the future of the MCU.

Childhood & Early Life (1989-2000)

Larson was born on October 1, 1989, in Sacramento, California.

When she was just six-years-old, Larson became the youngest student to ever be admitted to the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco.

Larson’s first professional acting job came when she was not even 10-years-old when she appeared in a Barbie parody called “Malibu Mudslide Barbie” in an episode of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 1998.

Acting Career Beginnings (2001-2008)

Larson’s first major acting role came in 2001 when she was cast on the Bob Saget-starring sitcom Raising Dad.

In 2003, she starred in the Disney Channel movie Right on Track.

During the early years of career, Larson dabbled as a pop star, releasing the album Finally Out of P.E. in 2005. She also went on a couple of tours with Jesse McCartney.

In the year 2006, Larson starred in the comedy film Hoot.

Mainstream Breakthrough (2009-2015)

In the year 2009, Larson began playing the role of Kate Gregson on the Showtime comedy series United States of Tara. She also starred in the film Tanner Hall that year.

Following her major career leap in 2009, Larson was cast in projects such as Greenberg and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Larson had her biggest role to date when she portrayed Jonah Hill’s love interest in the 2012 comedy film 21 Jump Street.

A-List Actress Career (2015-Present)

Larson’s career took a massive leap forward in 2015 when she starred in three films: Digging for Fire, Trainwreck, and Room. For her performance in Room, Larson won an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Following her award-winning turn in Room, Larson began to appear in major motion pictures such as Kong: Skull Island and The Glass Castle.

Larson was eventually cast as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2019, Larson starred in Captain Marvel, which marked the first time that a Marvel Cinematic Universe film starred a female actress.

Larson reprised the role of Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame.

This article will be updated with new information as time passes to better reflect Larson’s current net worth.