Ellen DeGeneres Net Worth Right Now – Income, Salary & Finances

Ellen DeGeneres is one of the most recognizable and well-liked entertainers in the world. In addition to her role as host of her popular daytime talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen also maintains a successful film and stand-up career.

Ellen DeGeneres Net Worth 2019: $450 Million

Ellen DeGeneres, one of the most successful women in American entertainment, has a reported estimated net worth of over $450 million.

In 2018 alone, DeGeneres earned $87 million, with $20 million coming from a deal with Netflix for her stand-up special.

Childhood & Early Life (1958-1980)

Ellen was born in Metairie, Louisiana on January 26, 1958, to Elizabeth Jane DeGeneres and Elliott Everett DeGeneres.

After graduating from Grace King High School, Ellen studied communication at the University of New Orleans.

Early Television & Film Career (1981-1993)

Following her college graduation, DeGeneres began performing stand-up comedy in New Orleans. By 1981, she was the emcee at Clyde’s Comedy Club in New Orleans, and by 1984, she was named the funniest person in America by Showtime and was going on national tours.

Ellen’s first television appearance came in a 1989 episode of the show Duet and her first regular television role came in 1990 when she appeared as Margo Van Meter on the show Open House.

She then went on to appear in film and television projects such as One Night Stand, Arduous Moon, Laurie Hill, Wisecracks, and Coneheads.

Mainstream Success (1994-2002)

In 1994, DeGeneres began to star in a sitcom based on her stand-up comedy career called Ellen, which ran until 1998. Ellen became known for the main character Ellen Morgan coming out as gay.

During the years that Ellen was on the air, DeGeneres hosted The Emmy Awards and The Grammy Awards, made guest appearances on popular shows such as The Larry Sanders Show, The Dana Carvey Show, and Roseanne, while starring in films such as Trevor, Mr. Wrong, Goodbye Lover, Dr. Dolittle, EDtv, and The Love Letter.

After Ellen was canceled in 1998, DeGeneres returned to TV three years later with the short-lived sitcom The Ellen Show.

Daytime Talkshow Era (2002-Present)

In September 2003, The Ellen DeGeneres Show began airing on NBC and has since become one of the most popular shows on television.

Also in 2003, DeGeneres starred as Dory in the hit Disney/Pixar film Finding Nemo. She reprised that role in Finding Dory in 2016.

In 2005, DeGeneres again hosted the Emmy Awards and in 2007, she hosted the 79th Academy Awards ceremony. DeGeneres also hosted the Academy Awards in 2014.

DeGeneres appeared as a judge on the ninth season of American Idol in 2009.

In 2018, DeGeneres recorded her first stand-up special in 15 years, titled Relatable. DeGeneres sold Relatable to Netflix for somewhere between $20 and $25 million.

