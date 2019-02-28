Emilia Clark Net Worth Right Now – Income, Salary & Finances

While Emilia Clarke’s acting career has not been very prolific thus far, that is because most of her time over the last decade has been dedicated to portraying one of the most iconic characters in the entertainment world: Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s Game of Thrones.

As one of the leading actors on Game of Thrones, Clarke has demanded quite a pretty penny in recent years as her profile as an actress has grown into A-List status.

Emilia Clarke Net Worth 2019: $20 Million

According to a lawsuit involving fellow Thrones co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and his former manager, the Jamie Lannister actor earned $942,857 per episode for season seven and $1,066,667 per episode for Season 8.

Given that all of the show’s five main actors (Clarke, Coster-Waldau, Kit Harrington, Peter Dinklage, and Lena Headey) reportedly earn the same salary, it’s safe to assume that Clarke was paid the same.

With those numbers, Clarke earned $13 million alone for the final 13 episodes of Game Of Thrones.

Childhood & Early Life (1986-2009)

While Clarke was born in London on October 23, 1986, she was raised in Berkshire and Oxfordshire, where she attended Rye St. Antony School and St. Edward’s School.

After graduating from St. Edward’s School in 2005, Clarke went on to attend the Drama Centre London.

After graduating from the Drama Centre London, Clarke’s acting carer began.

Pre-Thrones Acting Career (2009-2010)

Following her college graduation, Clarke began her acting career as a stage actress, appearing in over 10 plays. Additionally, Clarke shot two commercials for the English charity group Samaritans.

Her first television role came in 2009 when she appeared as Saskia Mayer in an episode of the show Doctors. She also made her first film appearance in 2009 with a role in the short film Drop the Dog.

In 2010, Clarke appeared in the television film Triassic Attack.

Mainstream Breakthrough (2010-2013)

In the year 2010, Clarke was cast Daenerys Targaryen, one of the main protagonists in the HBO fantasy drama series Game of Thrones.

Her role as Daenerys Targaryen has earned her widespread critical praise throughout the years, resulting in nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmy Awards in 2013, 2015, and 2016.

In 2012, Clarke appeared in a couple more films — Spike Island and Shackled — and in 2013, she appeared int he film Dom Hemingway.

Also in 2013, Clarke starred as Holly Golightly in the Cort Theatre production of Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

A-List Actress Career (2014-Present)

Due to her high profile and award winning performance as Daenerys Targaryen — Clarke has won 10 awards for her performance — Clarke began to be cast in major motion pictures.

In 2015, she starred as Sarah Connor in the newest film in the Terminator franchise, Terminator Genisys.

In 2016, she starred in the romantic drama Me Before You and received critical praise.

In 2017, she starred in the B-movie Voice from the Stone. Also in 2017, Clarke became an ambassador for Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.

In 2018, Clarke had her highest profile role to date outside of Game Of Thrones when she starred in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

In 2019, Clarke will star in the Paul Feig-directed romantic comedy Last Christmas. Also in 2019, Clarke wrapped up her role as Daenerys as Game Of Thrones concluded after eight seasons.

This article will be updated with new information as time passes to better reflect Clarke’s current net worth.