Ivanka Trump Net Worth Right Now – Income, Salary & Finances

Ivanka Trump — who was born as Ivana Marie Trump on October 30, 1981, but now goes by the name Yael Kushner — is an American reality television personality, fashion designer, businesswoman, and author who is the daughter who billionaire President Donald Trump. Given her familial relation to Donald Trump, Ivanka has accumulated quite a net worth during her life.

Ivanka Trump Net Worth 2019: $300 Million

According to her finances and income, Ivanka Trump has an approximated net worth of $300 million. In 2017, she made earned approximately $12 million, according to various reports.

Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner have a combined net worth over $1 billion.

Childhood & Early Life (1981-2003)

Ivanka, born in Manhattan on October 30, 1981, to businessman Donald Trump and Ivana Marie Trump, was the couple’s second child. Donald and Ivana were married from 1977 to 1992.

Ivanka has two full brothers, Eric and Donald Jr, and two half-siblings, Tiffany and Barron.

While growing up, Ivanka attended the Chapin School in New York City and the Choate Rosemary Hall in Connecticut.

As a teenager, Ivanka modeled for brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Versace, Sasson Jeans, Marc Bouwer, Harper’s Bazaar, Forbes Life, Golf Magazine, Town & Country, Vogue, and Thierry Mugler.

Following her graduation, Ivanka attended Georgetown University before eventually transferring to and graduating from the University of Pennsylvania.

Business Career (2004-2015)

Following her graduation from UPenn in 2004, Trump briefly held a job at Forest City Enterprises before becoming the Executive Vice President of Development & Acquisitions at her father’s company, The Trump Organization, in 2005.

In 2007, Trump founded a luxury jewelry line called “Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry” in a partnership with Dynamic Diamond Corp. The jewelry was originally sold out of a flagship store in Manhattan before moving to SoHo in 2011. As of 2015, the jewelry was available at Trump Tower, Hudson’s Bay, and outlets in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

In 2012, Trump was voted to the board of the 100 Women in Hedge Funds.

According to reports, she earned $3.9 million from her stake in the Trump International Hotel and $5 million from the Ivanka M. Trump Business Trust in 2017.

Television & Book Career 2005-2017

Ivanka appeared as a guest judge in episodes of her father’s hit NBC reality series The Apprentice and became a main “boardroom judge” on the spin-off series Celebrity Apprentice.

In 2006, Trump appeared as a guest judge on the Bravo reality fashion series Project Runway.

Ivanka published her first book, The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life, with the help of ghost-writer Daniel Paisner in the year 2009.

In the year 2010, Trump made a cameo appearance as herself in The CW series Gossip Girl.

Ivanka’s second book, Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success, was published in 2017. She received an advance of $300,000 for this book.

Political Career (2016-Present)

In January of 2017, Ivanka resigned from her position with the Trump Organization to accept a role in her father’s administration.

Ivanka received a $2 million severance package from the Trump Organization after she left the company to take a position at the White House.

She was officially appointed Advisor to the President on March 29, 2017. She did not take a salary for this role.

This article will be updated with new information as time passes to better reflect Trump’s current net worth.