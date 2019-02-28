If we know one thing for sure, it’s that denim is never going out of style. With that being said, it’s constantly evolving. We have seen the jean trend shift from flare, to skinny, to high-waisted, and this spring season we are welcoming a lot of cuts of jeans that are oldies but goodies.

Check out the top 5 styles of jeans that are trending this spring season:

1. Boyfriend jeans

$64 from Urban Outfitters

For a while, boyfriend jeans were a cut of jeans only worn by men. It wasn’t until the late 60s when Marilyn Monroe wore this style of jeans and sparked a whole lot of interest. Now, for the first time in a long time, we are seeing that skin-tight jeans are out, and baggy boyfriend jeans are in. These low-rise boyfriend jeans can be paired perfectly with a variety of outfits. If you want to be casual, match these jeans with a graphic tee. If you want to dress things up, try a fun crop top and add a belt.

2. Mom jeans

$60 from American Eagle

Remember that style of jeans that your mom used to wear in the early ’90s when you were growing up, yeah, that is what we are referring to here. You would look at those jeans and tell yourself you would never wear that cut of denim. But guess what, the mom jeans are the most popular upcoming trend and giving all the other jeans a run for their money. These high-waisted, semi-loose fitting jeans are everyone’s go-to this spring.

3. Flare jeans

$50 from Bershka

When you put on a pair of these flare jeans you will feel like you are traveling back in time to the 70s and 80s but no worries, this style is timeless. This spring season you can wear these flare jeans just about anywhere, whether it be a fun night out with friends or a casual lunch, flare jeans are absolutely timeless. Pair this style denim with a simple crop top or a beautiful flowy shirt with a print and you will have the quintessential spring look.

4. Wide leg cropped jeans

$40 from American Eagle

Here’s another example of a style that used to be all the rage back in the day but is making a total come back. These high-waisted, wide leg cropped jeans are great for spring. Since temperatures are rising and it will soon be acceptable to wear white again, these are definitely a staple that need to be in your closet. These jeans are beyond versatile, you can throw on a sweater, or a graphic tee, or a fun printed shirt and your look will scream spring style. Pair these shoes with a fun pair of sandals or a trendy pair of sneakers to add some complexity to the look.

5. Overalls

$35 from H&M

This season, overalls have been making a big name for themselves. By rocking a pair of overalls, you’re putting a spin on the classic pair of jeans that everyone has. Overalls are great because there are so many different ways to mix and match them. You can wear them the most classic way, as seen above. Or, you can layer over or under the overalls to take your look to the next level. Lastly, If you wanna make this look your own, try unbuckling the top half of the overalls, letting them hang, and pairing them with a simple shirt.