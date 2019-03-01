Cardi B Net Worth Right Now – Income, Salary & Finances

In just a few short years, Cardi B has gone from internet and reality television personality to arguably one of the biggest and brightest names in music and entertainment.

Cardi B Net Worth 2019: $10 Million

Following the success of Cardi B’s debut album Invasion Of Privacy, the Bronx-born rapper has been catapulted to the top of the rap game. Ever since the 2017 release of her single “Bodak Yellow”, Cardi B’s net worth has grown steadily each year, now reaching a reported $10 million.

Childhood & Early Life (1992-2010)

Cardi B was born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar on October 11, 1992, in The Bronx, New York.

Cardi B, who was raised in The Bronx, attended Renaissance High School for Musical Theater & Technology. She also said she was a member of The Bloods gang during her youth.

After working at a supermarket, Cardi B began to earn money by being a stripper. While working as a stripper, Cardi attended the Borough of Manhattan Community College, although she eventually dropped out.

Social Media Fame & Reality Television Career (2011-2017)

In 2013, Cardi B began to make a name for herself on the internet through the use of various social media platforms such as Vine and Instagram.

Cardi B made her reality television debut in 2015 when she appeared on the sixth season of the VH1 reality television series Love & Hip Hop: New York.

Following two seasons on Love & Hip Hop: New York, Cardi announced her departure from the show in late 2016 to begin pursuing a music career.

“Bodak Yellow” & Rise To The Top (2017-Present)

Following the massive success on “Bodak Yellow”, Cardi rapidly rose to become one of the most prominent women in entertainment.

In early 2017, Cardi began dating Migos rapper Offset. Although the two have been on-and-off since the beginning of their relationship, they gave birth to a daughter named Kulture on in July 2018.

Cardi B’s debut studio album, titled Invasion of Privacy, was released to widespread critically and commercial success on April 6, 2018. Invasion of Privacy won the award for Best Rap Album at the 61st Grammy Awards, making Cardi the first female to win the Best Rap Album award.

This article will be updated with new information as time passes to better reflect Cardi B’s current net worth.