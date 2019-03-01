It’s that time of the year again. Whether it’s your spring break trip next month or summer vacation you’re preparing for, the hunt for that beach body is on. Having a solid exercise routine will not only jumpstart your metabolism, but physical activity has been shown to increase mental health and drive as well. Although exercising is crucial, it’s only half the battle. Finding the perfect foods to boost your metabolism and align with your workouts can be tricky. However, there are certain power foods loaded with nutrients, proteins, and essential minerals that can work for everyone.

Read below for 6 of the best superfoods.

Eggs

Eggs are arguably the highest source of protein out there, outranking beef and soy. Containing all nine essential amino acids, eggs are also loaded with vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. Despite common and accurate knowledge that egg yolk has a high amount of cholesterol, it’s what holds most of the nutrients. Vitamins, calcium, you name it, eggs are a perfect addition to your diet.

Apples

Apples are stocked with quercetin and catechin, antioxidants that reduce your risk of cancer and cardiovascular disease. Filled with fiber and water not only makes apples nutritious, but they’re found to make you feel more full as well. Fruit is an essential part of a healthy diet, and apples are definitely ranked higher than some of the other options.

Salmon

Salmon is an excellent source of protein, vitamins, and minerals. Even better, salmon has a high content of omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s have countless benefits, including heart and eye health, reducing inflammation, and reduce symptoms of metabolic syndrome. Of all the healthy fats you’re looking for, salmon and oily fish are great places to find them.

Kale

When you’re opting for a salad, the darker the leafy greens, the better they are for you. Kale is packed with nutrients and has even more vitamins in it than its other salad counterparts including spinach, arugula, iceberg lettuce, and red leaf. Darker lettuce leaves absorb more light and synthesize more nutrients, this being the reason kale’s dark leaf is so dense in antioxidants, research shows. Definitely ditch the iceberg lettuce and go for kale instead.

Avocado

Avocados contain roughly 20 different vitamins and minerals in each serving. Containing good fat that helps lower cholesterol levels be sure to eat avocado in moderation, as it is high in calories. The monounsaturated fats found in this fruit are perfect when eaten in good portion.

Dark chocolate

Yes, it’s true!! In moderation, of course, dark chocolate is a fantastic source of antioxidants and found to be good for your heart. Go for the pure dark chocolate rather than the sugary brands. Reducing stress and anxiety as well, eliminating dessert from your beach-body diet may not be necessary with this pure cocoa.