Jimmy Fallon Net Worth Right Now – Income, Salary & Finances

Following a successful Saturday Night Live career and short-lived, unsuccessful film career, Jimmy Fallon truly found his footing on late night television and has since become the host of the iconic late-night TV show ‘The Tonight Show’, a role for which he gets paid handsomely.

According to a report from CNBC, Fallon makes an estimated $16 million a year for his role as host of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Making $16 million per year since the show debuted in 2014, Fallon’s net worth is estimated to be $80 million.

Childhood & Early Life (1974-1996)

Fallon was born in Brooklyn, New York, on September 19, 1974, and graduated from Saugerties High School in 1992.

Following his high school graduation, Fallon then attended The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York, to study computer science major. However, Fallon dropped out of college a semester early to begin his pursuit of a comedy career.

After dropping out, Fallon then moved to California to begin his comedy career.

Comedy Career & Saturday Night Live (1997-2003)

Fallon began appearing in minor roles in projects such as Spin City, The Scheme, and Father’s Day, before unsuccessfully auditioning for Saturday Night Live in 1997.

However, Fallon would land a second audition not long after and reportedly nailed it, apparently making Lorne Michaels laugh. After his successful audition, Fallon debuted on Saturday Night Live in September 1998.

In the year 2000, he appeared in the critically acclaimed film Almost Famous.

After establishing himself early as the show’s most talented mimic comedian, Fallon later began hosting Weekend Update with Tina Fey during the later years of his SNL career.

Fallon would appear on Saturday Night Live for six years from 1998 to 2004.

During this time, he hosted the MTV Movie Awards in 2001 and 2002.

Film Career Pursuit & Late Night with Jimmy Fallon (2004-2013)

After leaving Saturday Night Live in 2004, Fallon began to pursue a movie career, which was ultimately short-lived, as he only starred in two movies.

The first, an action comedy called Taxi, saw Fallon co-star alongside Queen Latifah. The film was panned by both critics and fans. The second film, a romantic comedy about the Boston Red Sox with Drew Barrymore called Fever Pitch, also flopped.

Following the failure of his film career, Fallon took a couple of years off before ultimately resurfacing as host of Late Night on NBC — a role that Lorne Michaels had suggested he take years earlier.

Fallon officially began hosting Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in March 2009 alongside house band The Roots.

In 2010, Fallon hosted the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards.

Fallon’s success as the host of The Late Show made his the shoo-in for the job as host of The Tonight Show following Jay Leno’s departure.

The Tonight Show Career (2014-Present)

NBC announced that Fallon would be succeeding longtime host Jay Leno as the next full-time host of the iconic The Tonight Show.

After becoming the host of the show, one of Fallon’s first major decisions was to move production back to Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Fallon’s first night as host of The Tonight Show came on February 17, 2014.

Since becoming the host of The Tonight Show, Fallon established himself as TV’s leading late-night host, although Stephen Colbert has since eaten into that viewership due to the country’s current political climate.

