Meghan Markle Net Worth Right Now – Income, Salary & Finances

Meghan Markle went from relatively unknown TV actress to one of the most Googled people on Earth after marrying Prince Harry.

Now a member of British royalty herself, Markle’s profile and net worth have been steadily growing.

Meghan Markle Net Worth 2019: $5 Million

While Meghan Markle put together a decent acting career in the United States prior to meeting Prince Harry, her net worth has increased since marrying the British royal, as she’s now worth a reported $5 million.

In total, the British royal family has a reported estimated net worth of approximately $90 million.

Childhood & Early Life (1981-2003)

Markle was born on August 4, 1981, in Los Angeles to Thomas Markle, a white man, and Doria Ragland a black woman. However, her parents got divorced when she was six-years-old.

According to Markle, her mixed-race is a massive part of her identity, as she once said to Elle:

“My dad is Caucasian and my mom is African American. I’m half black and half white … While my mixed heritage may have created a grey area surrounding my self-identification, keeping me with a foot on both sides of the fence, I have come to embrace that. To say who I am, to share where I’m from, to voice my pride in being a strong, confident mixed-race woman.”

Growing up in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, Markle attended the all-girl Immaculate Heart High School before attending Northwestern University. While at Northwestern University, Markle was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

Meghan, who double majored in theater and international studies, graduated in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern’s School of Communication.

Acting Career Begins (2003-2010)

Following her college graduation, Markle made her first professional acting appearance in an episode of the soap opera General Hospital.

After her debut on General Hospital, Markle went on to appear in small roles on television shows such as Century City, Cuts, Love, Inc., The War at Home, CSI: NY, and Deal or No Deal.

In 2005, Markle made her feature film debut with a small role in the movie A Lot like Love.

Markle would not appear in another film until 2010 when she had minor roles in Get Him to the Greek and Remember Me.

Mainstream Breakthrough on Suits (2011-2015)

In the year 2011, Markle was cast as series regular Rachel Zane in the USA Network tv series Suits. Suits is about a fiction law firm located in New York City and went on to become USA’s longest running original series.

Markle’s character Rachel Zane was a senior paralegal who becomes married to the main character Mike Ross, who was portrayed by Patrick J. Adams.

Also in 2011, she had a small role in the hit comedy Horrible Bosses.

Relationship & Marriage To Harry (2016-Present)

Meghan began dating Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in June of 2016. The relationship was immediately high-profile given Markle’s status as an American actress.

On November 27, 2017, the couple announced that they had gotten engaged.

On May 19, 2018, Meghan and Prince Harry got married in a lavish ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

This article will be updated with new information as time passes to better reflect Markle’s current net worth.