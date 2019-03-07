Emily Ratajkowski Net Worth Right Now – Income, Salary & Finances

After making her mainstream breakthrough in the music video for Robin Thicke’s hit 2013 single “Blurred Lines”, Emily Ratajkowski has gone on to become one of the most famous women in the world thanks to her A-list modeling career.

Emily Ratajkowski Net Worth 2019: $7 Million

As one of the most recognizable women in the world since 2013, Ratajowski has racked up a net worth of approximately $7 million due to acting roles and modeling campaigns for brands such as DKNY, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, and other high-end fashion brands.

Childhood & Early Life (1991-2013)

Ratajkowski was born in London on June 7, 1991. When she was 5-years-old, Ratajowski and her family moved to the suburbs of San Diego, California.

She made a brief appearance in the 2005 film A Year and a Day and in a few episodes of the Nickelodeon series iCarly.

Mainstream Breakthrough (2013-2014)

The big break in Ratajkowski’s career came when she appeared in the highly controversial music video for Robin Thicke’s single “Blurred Lines”.

Following her widely-seen appearance in the “Blurred Lines” music video, Ratajkowski saw her public profile skyrocket.

In addition to being named on various “sexiest woman of the year” lists, Ratajkowski appeared in the 2014 edition of Sports Illustrated swimsuit magazine.

In 2014, Ratajowski appeared in her biggest film role to date, as she played Andie Fitzgerald — the mistress of Ben Affleck‘s character — in the David Fincher directed film Gone Girl.

Acting & A-List Model Career (2015-Present)

Following her debut in Gone Girl, Ratajkowski went on to star as herself in the Entourage movie and as the main love interest in the 2015 Zac Efron film We Are Your Friends.

In 2015, she made her professional runway modeling debut for the Marc Jacobs brand at New York Fashion Week. Ratajowski has also modeled for brands such as Miu Miu, Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana and Versace at Paris Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week.

In the year 2016, Ratajkowski appeared in an episode of the Netflix series Easy.

In 2017, Ratajkowski became the face of DKNY.

On November 16, 2017, Ratajowski launched her own swimsuit apparel line called Inamorata.

In 2018, Ratajkowski starred in four different movies: Cruise, I Feel Pretty, In Darkness, and Welcome Home.

This article will be updated with new information as time passes to better reflect Ratajkowski’s current net worth.