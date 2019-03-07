Larry Epstein: Photos, Full Story & Must-See Details

Police have identified Larry Epstein as the 68-year-old man in East Cobb, Georgia, who allegedly shot two men in the face.

According to authorities in Cobb County, Epstein got into an argument with an unidentified contractor at a home on Wellington Lane on Wednesday, March 6.

The shooting was originally reported as an active shooter situation. As a result, neighbors were urged by police to stay inside their homes and SWAT teams responded to the scene.

Following the shooting, Epstein was taken into custody and the victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. At this time, the victim’s identities and conditions are not known.

Speaking to WSB-TV, neighbor Sydney Marchese said that the shooting “was very scary.”

“This just doesn’t happen here in East Cobb. We never see anything like this,” Marchese said.

Following his arrest, Epstein was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated battery. He was then taken to Cobb County Jail, where he currently remains without bond.

Police also said that a witness was taken into custody, although they did not specify why, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.