Police in Rockford, Illinois, are reportedly responding to the scene of an active shooter situation at the Extended Stay Hotel. The hotel is located near Bell School and East State intersection, just off I-90 and Route 20.

“RPD officers are on scene investigating an active shooter situation at the extended stay off N. Bell School Rd. Please avoid the area,” a tweet from the RPD read.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives also reportedly responded to the scene in addition to local police. Police have urged civilians to avoid the area near the hotel as they respond to the shooting.

According to a tweet from Rafer Weigel of Fox 32, a police source said that US Marshal officers were trying to serve a warrant to an unidentified man staying at the hotel. The source said that the suspect then shot a US Marshal in the head through the door before jumping out of a 3-story window and fleeing the scene.

The US Marshal that was shot is reportedly fighting for his life. At this time, there is no word on any injuries or fatalities other than the Marshal. Additionally, a description of the suspect has yet to be given.

Rockford has an approximate population of approximately 147,051 and is the third-largest city in the state of Illinois.

The reports of an active shooting at the Extended State hotel in Rockford, Illinois is just the latest in a string of active shootings, mass shootings, bomb threats, lockdowns, and gun violence that has plagued the United States in recent years.

