Terrance Leonard: Full Story of Terrytown Triple Homicide Suspect

Terrance Leonard has been identified as the triple homicide suspect in Terrytown, Louisiana. Leonard has been accused of beating three people to death inside of a home in 900 block of West Monterey Court in Terrytown, Louisiana, on Wednesday, March 6.

In addition to the three dead — two children and one woman — two people were also left injured. The two minors taken to the hospital were later identified as 15-year-old Nashawna Riley and 13-year-old Adrianna Riley, according to The New Orleans Advocate.

Leonard reportedly confessed to the murders and has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice. Following his arrest,

Monterey Court West. Jefferson Sheriff Joe Lopinto described the scene of the crime as “very gruesome”, as he said that it appears the victims died of blunt for trauma.

While Terrytown police have yet to identify the victims, 53-year-old Emmett Rhodes reportedly identified the victims as his 32-year-old daughter, Christine Riley, her 10-year-old son Ayden Riley, and her 10-year-old niece Deryona Encalade, according to The Times-Picayune.

At this time, investigators are still working to determine the motive and the investigation remains ongoing.

Speaking to reporters, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Rivarde called the triple homicide “shocking.”

“Anytime you have a triple homicide, you’re going to have something that’s out of the ordinary, and it’s not something that we are typically deal with. Of course, it’s shocking, and when children are victims, it always makes it worse,” Rivarde said at a press conference.

