Have you been scrolling through Instagram wondering why celebs like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Jenna Dewan, Pharrell and more are all drinking this green juice? Us too. Well, turns out there is a new wellness trend in town and this one isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Celery juice is full of vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants, making it a great way to promote gut-health, a healthy immune system, and healthy skin.

Here are 5 reasons why drinking celery juice is beneficial to you:

1. Aids in weight-loss

Celery is a food that is extremely low calorie. Not only is it low calorie but it also fills you up because it is made up mostly of fiber and water. It has been said that by starting your day with a cup of celery juice, it can aid in weight-loss and gut health. Just by swapping out your diet soda or iced tea with a cup of celery juice, you are helping yourself by ditching the sugary drinks for a natural juice that is good and good for you. If just straight celery juice doesn’t satisfy you, add some kale or green apple to the mix to get another serving of fruits and vegetables.

2. Prevents skin damage

Beauty comes from within, so if you’re nourishing and feeding your body with all of the best things for it, it will show on the outside. Since celery is 95% water, it does a great job at hydrating your skin, but it doesn’t stop there. Celery juice is filled with Vitamins A, B, C, and K, which is great for rejuvenating skin and also producing collagen. The antioxidants in celery are made to flush toxins out of our skin and protect it as well. If you were wondering why Kim Kardashian drinks celery juice, it’s because it is proven to help with psoriasis.

3. Hair care

If you are someone who struggles with hair growth, adding a cup of celery juice to your diet daily will help stimulate hair growth, texture, and strength. Vitamin A will provide your hair with nourishment, making each strand of hair strong and healthy. Also, all of the water in celery juice is great for hydrating the scalp and preventing dandruff.

4. Controls blood pressure

High blood pressure is something many of us face, and if you are looking for a way to keep your blood pressure under control, a glass of celery juice a day will do the trick. Celery juice regulates blood pressure for a number of reasons: the salt content is very low and it is filled with fiber, magnesium, and potassium. Also, celery contains an extract called NBP that has the ability to relax the artery wall tissues, which increases blood flow.

5. Sleep aid

Often times, many of us struggle with insomnia, or not being able to sleep through the entirety of the night. If this is you, incorporating a glass of celery juice into your life will definitely help you. Celery is loaded with magnesium, which happens to be crucial in improving our sleeping habits and patterns. Magnesium actually is a muscle relaxant and has the ability to put us in a groggy state. A glass of celery juice with or after dinner will help your body unwind, relax and prepare for a great sleep.