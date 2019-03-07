Have you been scrolling through Instagram wondering why celebs like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Jenna Dewan, Pharrell and more are all drinking this green juice? Us too. Well, turns out there is a new wellness trend in town and this one isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Celery juice is full of vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants, making it a great way to promote gut-health, a healthy immune system, and healthy skin.
Here are 5 reasons why drinking celery juice is beneficial to you:
1. Aids in weight-loss
Celery is a food that is extremely low calorie. Not only is it low calorie but it also fills you up because it is made up mostly of fiber and water. It has been said that by starting your day with a cup of celery juice, it can aid in weight-loss and gut health. Just by swapping out your diet soda or iced tea with a cup of celery juice, you are helping yourself by ditching the sugary drinks for a natural juice that is good and good for you. If just straight celery juice doesn’t satisfy you, add some kale or green apple to the mix to get another serving of fruits and vegetables.
2. Prevents skin damage
View this post on Instagram
| HOW CELERY JUICE HELPS HEAL ACNE | Acne is caused by streptococcus bacteria that has strengthened over time from antibiotics, which you may have taken at some point in your life or been exposed to unknowingly through food and water supply. _ Streptococcus nests into the liver and when the liver and lymphatic system weaken, strep can travel and reach the skin. Sebum oil is produced to try to stop the strep from causing harm to your skin. _ Because the strep has been well fueled from foods it feeds on, like dairy, eggs, gluten, canola oil, corn, and soy, along with a plethora of toxins in the liver, it is extremely vital at this point. The sebum oil isn’t enough to stop it. Now the skin’s immune system kicks into higher gear, prompting the production of sebum oil at even larger volumes as a last attempt to trap the bacteria and safeguard your skin. _ When strep is strong, it fights and survives the lymphocytes and killer cells just below the epidermis. It climbs up into the outer layer of your skin and cystic acne results. Outbreaks can be mild or devastating. So much goes into what determines a mild versus aggravating versus extreme case of acne, including how many strains of strep you have, how many toxins such as heavy metals are present in the liver and subcutaneous tissue for strep to feed on, how many antibiotics you have used or otherwise ingested over a lifetime, what happened before your lifetime that you inherited, what kind of adrenaline surges you experience in daily life, pesticide exposure, and what your diet’s like. _ Celery juice’s undiscovered sodium cluster salts act as an antiseptic and expose and destroy strep bacteria. Celery juice also helps detoxify and strengthen the liver so strep doesn't find it to be such a happy place for it to nest. Celery juice also strengthens the immune system so it can help kill off the strep and help prevent it from becoming acne in the future. The lymphocytes you rely on to stop strep in the lymphatic highways also feed off vitamins and minerals found in celery juice. _ Find out more about acne and how to heal in the NY Times bestselling book Liver Rescue, link in bio. _ #medicalmedium #celeryjuice #acne
Beauty comes from within, so if you’re nourishing and feeding your body with all of the best things for it, it will show on the outside. Since celery is 95% water, it does a great job at hydrating your skin, but it doesn’t stop there. Celery juice is filled with Vitamins A, B, C, and K, which is great for rejuvenating skin and also producing collagen. The antioxidants in celery are made to flush toxins out of our skin and protect it as well. If you were wondering why Kim Kardashian drinks celery juice, it’s because it is proven to help with psoriasis.
3. Hair care
View this post on Instagram
#Repost from @insana.diary • HEALING CELERY JUICE • * My morning routine: warm water with lemon on an empty stomach, wait 10-15 mins, then juice and drink 16oz of celery juice immediately, wait another 30 mins and have my healthy vegan green (most of the time) smoothie 🌿💚 * Results I am getting from celery juice: _ skin is clearing up and glowing 💁🏼♀️ _ i have more energy ⚡️ _ food is digesting better 🍏 _ i don’t get sweet cravings 🚫 _ think clearer 💭 * Fresh celery juice is one of the most powerful and healing juices one can drink. Just 16oz of fresh celery juice a day can transform your health and digestion in as little as one week. * Celery juice is an alkalizing, enzyme-rich, electrolyte-enhancing, liver-repairing, blood-sugar-balancing, antiseptic, strongly alkaline & anti-inflammatory drink. * It helps to counteract acidosis, purify the bloodstream, aid in digestion, prevent migraines, relax the nerves, reduce blood pressure, & clear up skin problems. * @celeryjuicebenefits @medicalmedium #celeryjuicebenefits #celeryjuiceheals #celeryjuice #medicalmedium
If you are someone who struggles with hair growth, adding a cup of celery juice to your diet daily will help stimulate hair growth, texture, and strength. Vitamin A will provide your hair with nourishment, making each strand of hair strong and healthy. Also, all of the water in celery juice is great for hydrating the scalp and preventing dandruff.
4. Controls blood pressure
View this post on Instagram
HOW LONG WILL IT TAKE TO FEEL THE BENEFITS OF CELERY JUICE? _ It depends on what condition the person is in. Almost everyone feels benefits of some kind in their first week of drinking celery juice in the right amount and in the right way daily. Many people even feel benefits after their first juice. _ It all depends on the person and their circumstances, such as their health conditions and symptoms and how toxic and overburdened their liver is with different pathogens and poisons such as pesticides, solvents, herbicides, toxic heavy metals, and all kinds of other chemicals and toxins. (See Liver Rescue for more information on what having a toxic liver means, how common it really is and how to heal your body). _ If someone is dealing with weight issues, if they have a lot of putrefied and rancid fats in their colon, and/or a lot of bacteria in their intestinal tract such as streptococcus, this will also affect the healing timeline. _ The amount of stress someone is experiencing in their life, what else they choose to eat and drink in addition to their straight celery juice, and their other lifestyle habits will also play a role in how long it takes for someone to feel the benefits. But most people do feel a difference rather quickly. _ Some people who have been drinking celery juice for a long time get used to how good or how much better it makes them feel than when they weren't drinking it. Then they stop drinking celery juice temporarily, like many do, and find they don’t feel as good anymore. They realize at this point just how instrumental the celery juice was in helping them feel better. _ It’s important to know that even if someone doesn’t see or feel the benefits of drinking celery juice quickly, it doesn’t mean the benefits aren’t happening. _ Everybody who drinks celery juice receives benefits immediately, because the healing powers of celery juice begin working immediately upon entering the body. _ For some people, it can take a bit of time to see or feel the benefits in a tangible way they can notice, even though the celery juice has been providing healing benefits from the first drink internally _ @celeryjuicebenefits @medicalmedium
High blood pressure is something many of us face, and if you are looking for a way to keep your blood pressure under control, a glass of celery juice a day will do the trick. Celery juice regulates blood pressure for a number of reasons: the salt content is very low and it is filled with fiber, magnesium, and potassium. Also, celery contains an extract called NBP that has the ability to relax the artery wall tissues, which increases blood flow.
5. Sleep aid
View this post on Instagram
This is the main reason I do this every morning with an empty stomach it helps sooo muchhh please do it do it make part of your routine everyday and watch the benefit of this amazing plant don’t forget to buy the ORGANIC celery !!! Comment down below if you do this every morning like I do . Want to know how you guys feel about it 🌜⤵️ Follow this page please ➡️ . . @thewitchestemple . . . 🍋💛 #alkaline#celeryjuice #herbal #drsebi #vegan #healthy #organic #jucing #herbs #meditation #veganrecipes #alkalinefood #drsebirecipes #nature #mothernature #alkalineliving #tea #naturalremedy #alkalinerecipes #herbalmedicine #MLK #electricfood #alkalinewater #seamoss #plantbasediet #plantbased
Often times, many of us struggle with insomnia, or not being able to sleep through the entirety of the night. If this is you, incorporating a glass of celery juice into your life will definitely help you. Celery is loaded with magnesium, which happens to be crucial in improving our sleeping habits and patterns. Magnesium actually is a muscle relaxant and has the ability to put us in a groggy state. A glass of celery juice with or after dinner will help your body unwind, relax and prepare for a great sleep.