5 Must-Have Makeup Items For Spring With Dupes Included

Happy Spring! The weather is starting to break, daylight is beginning to last longer, and it’s time to do some spring cleaning. While you are cleaning out your places- especially your closet- it is also a good idea to revamp your makeup collection. Granted, every face is different, and every frequent makeup wearer has their holy grail product(s). However, change is always good.

Here are five must-have makeup products to refresh your makeup bag for spring.

1. Your New Favorite Foundation

If you have not picked this foundation up already head to your local Sephora or Ulta ASAP! The Smashbox 15-hour Hydrating Foundation ($36) is perfect for those with dryer skin types or who enjoy a dewy finish when it comes to foundation. The foundation also works well on normal to oily/combination skin with your favorite finishing powder of your choosing. It is a lightweight yet full-coverage with a glowy, skin-like finish giving you that “your skin but better” look. This is foundation is perfect for the spring as well as the summer for that fresh-faced beat.

The Dupe

The dupe for Smashbox’s foundation is a classic one. L’Oreal’s True Match Foundation ($6-$11 depending on the store) will take makeup mavens back to the days in which they were beginners. Luckily the True Match line has expanded its shade range in recent years, making easier for all to enjoy. L’Oreal’s True Match Foundation is lightweight with a natural matte finish that can be worked into a dewy effect.

2. Brow Down

No beat is complete without the brows. If you have not already tried and added the Benefit Cosmetics’s Brow Contour Pro 4-in-1 defining and highlighting brow pencil ($34) to your makeup bag spring just might be the perfect time to give it a go. This 4-in-1 brow pencil is brilliantly convenient as one is able to find sculpting shades to compliment their brows and skin tones all in one go. The creamy yet buildable formula is perfect for natural as well as bold brows.

The Dupe

Smooth and affordable. The BH Cosmetics brand is known for its affordably priced products making the Studio Pro Shade & Define Duo Brow Pencil ($8) the perfect dupe for the Benefit Brow Contour pencil. The dual ended pencil allows you to fill in and sculpt around your brows with ease.

3. Glow From Within

Arguably the most important step in the makeup routine, highlighter. Some prefer their highlight to be shimmery while others prefer a “wet” look. Danessa Myricks Dew Wet Balm ($22) is perfect for the glowing from within look. The balm is lightweight with skin benefitting ingredients such as jojoba oil. The Dew Wet Balm comes in three universal shades: “Clear” for a wet look, “Morning Dew” for a pearlized finish and “Hot Water” for warm shimmery copper. Place this balm over your foundation or bare face with your finger or brush for a fresh and glassy look.

The Dupe

A slightly cheaper alternative for Danessa Myricks Dew Wet Balm is the Touch Flesh Highlighting Balm ($18). Get that fresh, natural glow from within plus a pop of color. The balm stick comes in four shades: “Startle”, “Pinky”, “Twitch” and “Squeeze”. These shades are adaptable to a number of skin tones from the palest to the deepest with shades “Pinky” and “Twitch” able to act as frosty blushes.

4. A Subtle Kiss

The Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Lipgloss ($34 from Sephora) is the perfect luxury lip product to add to your makeup collection for spring. This gloss in a solid yet sheer finish or you could opt for a shimmer finish. The plumping effect of the Dior Lip Addict gloss is subtle as it fills in the creases on the lips making the lips appear smoother, moisturized and poutier. Plus the tingling sensation is kind of fun. Going into spring a high shine gloss with color to enhance the color of your natural lip shade is perfect for fresh, every day wear.

The Dupe

A much more affordable dupe for the Dior Addict Lipgloss is the KIKO Milano Cosmetics 3D Hydra Lipgloss ($10 from KIKO). This dupe comes in a solid high shine finish as well as a pearlized finish. A plus with the KIKO gloss- aside from the price- is the range of 30 colors from clear to deep purple. Like the Dior Addict gloss, the KIKO lipgloss will leave your lips appearing smoother and juicy with its incredible shine.

5. Through Fresh Eyes

If false lashes are not your thing or if you choose to forgo falsies some days but want your lashes to pop, this might be the mascara you want to try. The MILK MAKEUP KUSH High Volume Mascara ($24) is more or less falsies in a metal tube. It is infused with microfibers that build on top of your natural lashes elongating and making them appear thicker. Removal is easy too. Simply clean off your eye makeup as usual with preferably micellar water to break up the fibers and voila!

The Dupe

The perfect dupe for the MILK KUSH mascara is the L’Oreal Voluminous X-Fiber Mascara ($11). This mascara works as a 2-in-1 lash primer and mascara. The primer along with the fibers inside the formula work together to build on top of the lash; to thicken and lengthen each lash. Perfect for blending natural lashes into falsies and going sans lash strips for everyday wear.