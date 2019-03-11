Genuine self-care is crucial. Juggling a job, school, and social life between your family and friends can get hectic, and that doesn’t even include efforts to make it to the gym or keeping up with your hobbies. One of the most important things we sacrifice is taking care of ourselves. Your mental health is essential, and a manicure and face mask won’t always give you peace of mind.

Here are 5 simple tips for genuine self-care.

Drink A Bottle Of Water In The Morning

Self-care is not always pampering yourself in a materialistic way. Of course, getting a manicure with your best friend after a long day can be looked at as a form of self-care, but real self-care is keeping yourself healthy and refreshed. When you first wake up in the morning, drink a bottle of water before doing anything. Rehydrating yourself before you eat and begin your day will give your metabolism the energy boost it needs. Keep hydrated the rest of the day.

Clean Your Space Before Bed

Waking up to a clean space gives a soothing energy first thing in the morning. Getting up to a cluttered area can be distracting and overwhelming, already putting a damper on the day ahead of you. Cleaning your space before you go to bed allows you to arise the next morning with a clear mind and clear schedule, no distractions in your way.

Take A Long Bath/Shower

Of course, we all bathe ourselves every day. However, how many of your showers are rushed through after leaving the gym, and twenty minutes before your shift at work? Take the time to enjoy a nice hot shower or bath, giving you the time to really exfoliate your skin and clean yourself. Applying lotion afterward and completing your favorite skin care routine will leave you feeling more refreshed than ever.

Wear Your Favorite Outfit

When you’re feeling exhausted yoga pants and a sweater may seem like the only viable option lying in your closet. Try and wear some of your favorite pieces to boost your confidence so you can conquer the day ahead of you.

Exercise

This one seems redundant, but until you follow through with it, you won’t reap the benefits. Exerting energy releases endorphins and dopamine to your brain, leaving you with a genuinely happier mental state. Although it may be difficult at first if you’re out of shape, start small and build up. Working out makes a huge difference in drive and a positive mental state.