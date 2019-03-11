Kelly Catlin, an Olympic cyclist for the United States, was found dead of an apparent suicide on Friday, March 8.

According to reports, Catlin — who was on the United States Olympic cycling team for the 2016 Summer Games in Rio — was found deceased at her Stanford University campus residence on Friday, March 8.

Catlin, who was pursuing a master’s degree in computational and mathematical engineering at Stanford University, helped the United States women’s cycling team win a silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Her passing was first reported in VeloNews, who received an official statement from Catlin’s father Mark, confirming that his daughter’s cause of death was suicide.

“There isn’t a minute that goes by that we don’t think of her and think of the wonderful life she could have lived. There isn’t a second in which we wouldn’t freely give our lives in exchange for hers. The hurt is unbelievable,” Mark Catlin’s statement read.

Three-time world champion and Olympic silver medallist Kelly Catlin has died, aged 23 https://t.co/bwdmFLvGFG pic.twitter.com/fqpyMZmI0T — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 11, 2019

An official statement from Stanford said that the university was “deeply saddened” about Catlin’s death.

“Stanford is deeply saddened to confirm the death of Kelly Catlin, a first-year master’s student in computational and mathematical engineering. The university has been in touch with Kelly’s family to extend our heartfelt condolences. Stanford mourns Kelly’s loss, and our deepest sympathies are with her family, friends and loved ones,” the statement read in part.

If you or someone you know needs help or someone to talk to, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) at any time.

