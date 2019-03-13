The 6 Useful Tips To Give Yourself Better Peace Of Mind

Sometimes, finding ways to boost your self-esteem and stay motivated can be difficult. You’re running late to work, and your boss yells at you for something you forgot to do later that day. On top of all that, your favorite dress fits a little tighter than it used to. Often times one negative moment can snowball into a series of ones. Retaining a healthy state of mind is challenged by social media standards and expectations society place on us. Don’t let these setbacks get you down. Here are some ways to stay in love with yourself despite life’s obstacles.

Stop Comparing Yourself To Others

This statement is always mentioned but almost always overlooked. Comparing yourself to someone else is and forever will be, a no-go. You never see the realities of somebody else’s life. Comparing your worst moments to another person’s vacation posts on Instagram will continuously leave you feeling down about yourself. Nobody talks about their bad days and discloses their 4a.m. mental breakdown. On a larger scale, people peak at different times than their peers. Your clock is different than the person next to you, skip making comparisons so you can live YOUR life.

Don’t Worry About What Other People Think

You might be able to notice the trend by now. Aside from leaving the comparisons in the past, stop worrying about what other people are doing or think about you altogether. Everyone has embarrassing moments and regrets. We’re all imperfect humans and our own biggest critics. The person who thinks about your biggest mishaps in life (other than your mom) is probably you. We often psyche ourselves out over what others are thinking or saying about us when in reality, everyone is a victim of this awful cycle.

Eat Better

Clearly, this one is a little bit easier said than done. Studies conducted in the past have shown Japanese and Mediterranean eating habits which consist of more fruits, vegetables, grains, and fish than Western diets, provide consumers with a 25-35% lower risk of depression. What you eat affects the biological chemistry within your body and how your brain reacts. The more good you put in, the more good you put out, physically and mentally.

Be Disciplined

You may think that ditching your bowl of ice-cream at night and waking up early for the gym will leave you feeling drained, but in reality, it has been proven that people with self-discipline feel happier about their lives. The small wins we attain by making smarter decisions boost our self-esteem and motivate us to be more thoughtful in our actions. Set clear goals for yourself and conquer your to-do lists for the day. It’ll make winding down before bed much more rewarding.

Make Efforts To Learn

On your next walk to class or drive to work, listen to a podcast that piques your interest instead of the radio’s playlist. Pick up your book and try to read at least 15 pages before bed. The more you learn each day, the more your mind opens to new ideas and alternate perspectives about your life you may have never considered. There’s always room for growth in knowledge.

Believe In Yourself

Stop saying no, stop making excuses, and put an end to negativity. Just believing that you can make your dreams a reality will boost your self-confidence and leave you feeling happier than those who don’t. Having faith in yourself is crucial to succeeding and achieving peace of mind, because if you don’t, who will?