Everyone knows no outfit is complete without the perfect handbag to match. This spring season, we are seeing trends in handbags that we’ve never seen before. The fanny pack is making its return, vibrant colors are back and fun patterns and prints are everything. If you’re looking for the perfect handbag to add to your collection for the upcoming season, look no further.

Check out these 5 must-have bags:

1. Herschel Supply Co. Belt Bag

$30 from Urban Outfitters

That’s right, you’re seeing this correctly, fanny packs and shoulder bags are the most popular handbag trend of the season. We have seen celebs everywhere rocking a stylish fanny pack with their outfits and now it’s your turn to join the movement. The key to rocking this look is to go for a shoulder bag that has a pop of color! If you’re going to be wearing something as different as this shoulder bag, then you might as well make it stand out. This shade of yellow screams spring season, it’s not too bold or bright, but it will still make a statement.

2. Street Level Fringe Tote & Clutch Set

$50 from American Eagle

American Eagle is giving us the most classic look that will absolutely never go out of style. A classic brown tote and clutch is a necessity to your wardrobe. I repeat. A necessity. This is a staple that you will have in your closet for years and will be your go-to when you need a bag to match your outfit. Not only can you rock this combo all season long, but you can switch things up! Some days, you might want to carry a big tote and other days maybe you’re feeling just a clutch. Either way, you will get all your money’s worth with this American Eagle classic.

3. Catch My Eye Coral Beaded Clutch

$57 from Lulu’s

A fun clutch is a perfect way to make a statement with your look and the best way to accessorize. This clutch from Lulu’s is amazing and unlike any other handbags on the market currently. Not to mention, this vibrant coral is the color of the year, so it’s all the rage right now. To get the absolute most out of this clutch, pair it with a pretty basic spring outfit – think light wash jeans and a white tee shirt.

4. A La Playa Straw Tote

$68 from Free People

The versatility of this tote is everything. Need a fun tote to use on a lunch date? Got it. Need a beach bag for a day down the shore? Got it. Need a pop of color to add to your outfit? Got it. This straw tote bag is the perfect accessory to get you through the spring and summer months. Right now, there aren’t a lot of bags like this out, so this will definitely set you apart from the rest. This fun pattern and color scheme is a breath of fresh air, and not to mention, how cute are those pompoms?

5. Dreia Envelope Crossbody

$48 from Anthropologie

We love a classic look. The crossbody bag will simply never go out of style. Sometimes, simple is the way to go. If you are someone who isn’t crazy about bold patterns or colors, then this is perfect for you. You might not be able to fit an abundance of stuff in this purse, it’s great for a day trip with friends or family. Add this bag to your wardrobe and you will have a bag for the spring and fall seasons!