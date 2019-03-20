5 Self-Care Tips That You Can Start Practicing Right Now

Life is life, and it has a significant tendency to get all over the place and sadly we can sometimes get caught up in the crossfire, and that can really damage our own energy. We can become too stretched out and handling too many things all at once. This can build up and eventually hurt us badly whether physically or emotionally. Taking care of yourself is a vital part of life, making sure that you’re okay is your job and one that needs to be taken seriously. Here are five tips to help you take better care of yourself during those tough times.

It’s Okay To Say No

If you’re not up to it, say no. It’s okay to cancel on plans because you decided you wanted to have some me time and stay home. Say no to things that you don’t want to do. If it doesn’t line up as something that you’re able to do then say no and don’t do it, if they ask why it’s definitely okay, to tell the truth, that it’s something you don’t want to do or just say it’s personal. When you begin to look out for yourself, and not do things you’re mind and body aren’t okay with you begin to start feeling rejuvenated and looked after. You’re protecting your energy which is super important if not then one can quickly start to feel too all over the place and tired.

Trust In Yourself

Trust that you’re doing things for your best interest. It’s time to begin doing that more often. Listen to everything about yourself, your mind, body, heart, if something feels off then it is and it’s time to address it or separate yourself from it. No one knows you better than you know yourself and it’s in your best interest to put that to use. Do what’s right for yourself the rest will fall into place.

Invest In Your Wants/Needs

When you invest in your wants and needs as much as you spend in the wants and needs of others, you begin to see the most significant shift on the outside and on the inside. Do things you want to do, don’t sit around and wait for other people to invite you. Go by yourself or if it’s a necessity to go with other people contact them first. Many nowadays forget that it’s super easy to reach people and they don’t and end up feeling bad about it when that can easily be avoided. Invest in your learning, not just school wise but traveling, reading, continually learning something new. Invest in your body and mind.

Spend Time With Loved Ones

Whether family members or close friends. Spend as much time as you can with them. Friends are the family that we get to choose and spending time with them is more often than not amazing and full of smiles and laughter, which is the best cure for anything. A family is there to love and support unconditionally, and it’s always nice to call them up and know that they’re there for you for anything that is going on in life.

Spend Time Alone And Love It

Spending time alone does not have to be painful. You don’t have to be an introvert to want to spend time alone here and there. Spending time by yourself does not have to be boring, give yourself a spa day, pamper yourself, watch some awesome shows or movies, draw, paint, write, meditate there are so many things to choose from, and it doesn’t have to be inside. Go outside enjoy a walk by yourself go to the park and enjoy a good book. Spending time with yourself figuring out what you love to do on your own is a step to protecting your energy and balancing yourself out when life becomes all over the place.