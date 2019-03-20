Last week, Operation Varsity Blues rocked American colleges. It was discovered that over 30 parents bribed and committed fraud to have their kids accepted into college. Now on top of the felony charges, the University Southern California student council is looking into their fellow students’ admissions.

According to TMZ, the USC Judicial Council for the Undergraduate Student Government is now looking into 60 students and their admissions. Fellow USC students have referred 60 other classmates to the student council claiming they were illegally admitted into the school.

A source said there is “hysteria” on campus regarding the bribery scandal. USC was one of the elite schools to be named in the scandal. Other colleges involved include Yale, Stanford, UCLA, Georgetown, the University of Texas, Wake Forest and the University of San Diego.

The most publicized USC bribe was from actress Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli. They paid $500,000 in bribes to USC to get their two daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade admitted to the school.

Olivia is a popular YouTuber and Instagram influencer so her involvement with the scandal has been heavily scrutinized. She and her sister have both dropped out of USC after the cheating scandal went public.

The USC student council has determined that only three of the 60 accused kids are actually being investigated. Two of the students are freshmen and have supposedly been in contact and used Rick Singer, the mastermind behind the cheating scandal. The third student was also supposedly involved in the cheating scandal but her parents weren’t indicted.

The student judicial council can suspend students for a semester and place student on unlimited academic probation.