Traveling can take a major toll on our skin sometimes. The dryness in the air can leave the face feeling dehydrated, high levels of altitude can take the glow right out of our complexion and sometimes all the stress that comes with traveling can lead to breakouts. So, in order to avoid all of this and save our skin, we must make sure our travel bags are fully equipt with the best skin care products!

Here are 5 products that you must have in your travel bag:

1. Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater

$7 from Ulta Beauty

Long flight and in need of a quick pick-me-up? As soon as you get off that plane, hit your face with a few sprays of this to instantly bring your skin back to life. This gentle mist is extremely hydrating and refreshing and will leave your skin feeling brand new. You’d be surprised at what a few simple ingredients like aloe and rosewater can do for your skin!

2. Peace Out Puffy Under-Eye Patches

$22 from Sephora

The brand says it best, peace out puffy eyes! Typically, long flights mean one thing…dark circles under our eyes from being so exhausted. If you are getting off a long flight and you need a quick fix for those dark circles, these de-puffer eye patches are your saving grace. Not only are these eye-patches great for hydration, but they are also enriched with antioxidants from passion fruit extracts, leaving your under-eye area feeling and looking illuminated.

3. Bioré Charcoal Cleansing Micellar Water

$3 from Ulta Beauty

If there’s one thing we can all agree on it’s that traveling all day can lead to that feeling of “airport grime” on our skin. You know, when the first thing you want to do when you get to your destination is jump in the shower and scrub off all the airport germs. Sometimes, when we have a long day of traveling and we can’t get to a shower right away we need to compromise by just freshening up. This charcoal cleansing micellar water is the perfect way to rid your face of all the dirt and oil from the airport. All you have to do is soak a cotton ball in this magical water and swipe across your face for an instant feeling of freshness and cleanliness.

4. Elina Organics Aronia Berry Mask

$36 from Elina Organics

We love a good face mask, right?! Especially when we find one that can also act as a night cream like this one. A refreshing face mask is a perfect way to unwind and just because you are traveling doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice your skincare routine. Apply a few pumps of this cream to your skin and sit back and enjoy your flight while the Aronia berry works wonders on your skin. This face mask is designed to exfoliate, brighten and improve the texture of your skin with a formula enriched with Vitamin C and a handful of other organic vitamins. It’s like your skin never skipped a beat.

5. Superberry Hydrate & Glow Facial Oil

$44 from Youth to the People

Dry skin after a long day of traveling is inevitable. But, there is one way to save your skin a little bit while you’re in the air. With a few drops of this hydrating facial oil, your skin will instantly feel moisturized and enriched with nutrients. You might be thinking that this product is a little pricey for your travel bag, but trust me, just a few drops of this will go a very long way. This face oil is high in Vitamin C which will instantly energize you and soothe your skin.