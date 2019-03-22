Eating Healthy Starts With the Right Kitchen Gadgets

When it comes to eating healthier, there’s no better place to start than right at home. Knowing where your food comes from along with the ingredients you put into your body is incredibly important to adopting healthy habits. And lately, it seems like every year there’s a new kitchen gadget making waves across the US. Each one holds the promise of making our food and drink prep quicker and easier than its forerunner. We add these culinary tools to our birthday and holiday wish lists or buy we them as soon as a bonus check or tax refund hit our bank accounts. However, the truth is, some of them are worth our hard-earned dollars while others simply don’t live up to the fanfare.

To start adopting healthy habits in the kitchen, how you prepare your food can make all the difference in your diet. Here are a few of the top kitchen gadgets to incorporate into your meal prepping routine.

Instant Pot

The Instant Pot was named the most popular kitchen gadget in the United States because, well, there’s not much it can’t do. The predecessor to today’s Instant Pot was stove-top pressure cookers that were notoriously dangerous and lacked the features of their successors. The Instant Pot is really seven different kitchen gadgets in one. It can be used to saute, slow cook, cook rice, steam, pressure cook, keep food warm, and even make yogurt. And as an added bonus, it will clear up space in your cabinets and countertops when your able to get rid of the single purpose devices that do the things we just named.

Blender

If you’re new to the kitchen gadget scene, a blender should be one of your very first purchases – especially if you’re getting into a healthy routine. The prep time is fast and the clean up is even easier. Just plug, press, blend, and in just a couple minutes your food or drink is prepped and ready to go. Between protein-packed smoothies, soups, sauces, blenders are the key to fast and easy food preparation.

Air Fryer

Who doesn’t love the crispy and crunchy texture of fried foods? That’s right, no one. Unfortunately, the most popular way to make potato chips and fried chicken is to cook with vats of unhealthy oils. These oils are notoriously bad for us and lead to clogged arteries and an unhappy digestive system. The air fryer eliminates the need to use deep frying methods to achieve the crispy foods you crave.

Spiralizer

For those looking for a healthy and delicious replacement for pasta, this must have kitchen gadget has all the answers you need. Zucchini, squash, potatoes, carrots, you name it. Whatever your favorite veggie is, this tool will transform it into an exciting new way to eat it. The spiralizer creates thin ribbons of fruits and veggies which makes for a great substitute for traditional carb-heavy noodles. You may even be able to trick your kids into eating all the healthy food they hate with this gadget.