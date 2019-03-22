5 Ways To Incorporate Neon Colors Into Your Wardrobe

Lately, we have been seeing a new trend amongst celebrities and on the runway: neon. For a long time, everyone was all about earth tones and neutral colors but now we just can’t get enough of vibrant neon colors. I know what you’re thinking, this trend is impossible to pull off, but, don’t worry, you don’t have to dress like a highlighter to rock this trend. Sometimes, a little pop of color is all you need to make a statement.

Here are 5 ways to incorporate some neon into your wardrobe:

1. Plunging Neck Top With High Leg Bikini Set

$12 from Shein

With summer just a few short months away, it’s time to start bathing suit shopping! Have you added this one to your cart yet? At first glance, you might think that this neon orange suit may be unflattering on, but trust me, with sunkissed skin, this bathing suit is a home run. If you are a little hesitant about wearing neon clothing, this swimsuit is the perfect way to get your feet wet with this trend.

2. New Look Block Heel

$37 from ASOS

Seriously, how fun are these!? If you have nothing neon in your closet and you want to start adding some staple pieces, you absolutely must buy these. Picture this: a solid white or black top, paired with wide leg, semi-cropped black jeans, and these neon yellow block heels to finish off the outfit. Simply amazing. You can’t go wrong with these heels because they have the power to take the simplest outfit to the next level. Perfect for a fun night out with friends or a casual lunch, or if you’re really feeling daring, add them to your work wardrobe!

3. Project Social T Shiny Turtleneck Top

$34 from Urban Outfitters

If you are ready to dive right into this neon clothing trend and your style screams bold and retro, then this lightweight turtleneck top is perfect for you. Surprisingly, you can do a lot with this top. You can match it with a simple pair of black, white, or light wash blue jeans, or you can step outside your comfort zone and style it with a fun pair of pants, as seen above. For the earlier months of the spring season when the temperature is still a little cool, this top is perfect.

4. Peters Mountain Works UO Exclusive Belt Bag

$35 from Urban Outfitters

Well, this belt bag kills two trends with one stone! We know that the fanny pack/belt bag has been making a big comeback, and we also know that neon colors are making headlines in the fashion world lately, so you can’t go wrong here. This neon bag is perfect for a fun day out with friends, a festival, or even a hike! Sometimes, accessories are the best way to add a pop of color to your outfit. If you don’t want to overdo the neon trend, then play it safe with this functional belt bag.

5. LA Hearts Neon Cat Eye Sunglasses

$15 from PacSun

Sometimes, it’s the little hints of color that make an outfit stand out amongst the crowd. These cat-eye sunglasses with neon orange frames are subtle, yet totally different from all the other sunglasses on the market right now. When we think sunglasses, we think a neutral pair that goes well with any outfit, but, it’s time to step away from that mindset. Add these fun sunnies to your wardrobe for a day down the shore or when you want to spice up a simple outfit.