4 Makeup Products To Freshen Up Your Look For Spring

Follow Me On Instagram: @styledbymichala

It’s finally spring and if you’re anything like me, you’re probably tired of wearing the same boring makeup every day. The winter months usually leave me completely uninspired with my makeup and desperately wishing for a tan. This is a great time to change up your makeup and experiment with some new products. There’s no better time of year than spring to try out a glowy, fresh, and natural makeup look.

Here are four of my favorite makeup products to freshen up your everyday look this spring.

Glossier Cloud Paint

$18

Glossier Cloud Paint is the perfect blush for all skin types and it’s super easy to use. All you have to do is dab a little on to your cheeks and rub it in with your fingers. Because the formula is a sheer gel-like consistency, it’s hard to accidentally put too much on. Cloud Paint comes in six different shades that are perfect for all skin tones.

Cream/gel products are great for spring and summer because they give you a natural looking glow. Cloud Paint is one of the best blushes to brighten up your complexion and will leave you with a perfect spring flush.

Buy it here!

SuperGoop! CC Cream Daily Correct Broad Spectrum SPF 35+ Sunscreen

$34

If you didn’t already know this, it is extremely important to wear sunscreen every day, even in the winter. SuperGoop! Is a great brand that includes SPF into almost all of their products.

The Supergoop! CC Cream is a good product to swap out your heavy foundation with. This CC Cream provides lightweight coverage and uses all natural ingredients. All you need is a pea size amount to dab on to your face, and then rub in with your fingers in an upward motion.

Buy it here!

L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara

$5

This L’Oreal Mascara is an affordable drugstore mascara that works like a dream. I’ve tried a lot of mascaras in my life, and this is one of the best. It adds a ton of length to your eyelashes, without looking clumpy.

The best way to achieve seriously long lashes with this mascara is to add a few coats. I like to dip the wand into the mascara every few strokes, and then wait until that coat dries before I add another layer. A good mascara is one of the best ways to make yourself look more awake and perkier.

Buy it here!

Milk Makeup Highlighter

$24

A good highlighter is the best way to achieve a glowy and dewy look for spring. I personally think that a cream highlighter like the Milk Makeup Highlighter accomplishes a natural glow better than a powder highlighter.

The Milk Makeup Highlighter is so easy to just glide on and dab on with your finger. This is a great product to just throw in your bag and apply whenever you feel like you need a pick me up. To achieve the perfect highlight, it is best to apply a moderate amount to your cheekbones, your cupid’s bow above your top lip, and the tip of your nose.

Buy it here!