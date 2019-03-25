Justin Bieber hasn’t released new music since 2015 and his fans are desperate for a new album. Finally, Justin has addressed the album pleas on his Instagram and revealed he’s working on music but always wants to put his mental health first.

“So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album,” Justin wrote on Instagram. “I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour.”

Justin continued, “I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable…. the top is where is reside period weather [sic] I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. ( grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care)”

Justin has been working on his mental health and his recent marriage to Hailey Bieber (neé Baldwin.) In his and Hailey’s interview with Vogue, the couple revealed that they’re in couple’s counseling. Justin also delved into his early fame and sobriety.

“I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of, being super-promiscuous and stuff, and I think I used Xanax because I was so ashamed. My mom always said to treat women with respect. For me that was always in my head while I was doing it, so I could never enjoy it,” Justin said. “Drugs put a screen between me and what I was doing. It got pretty dark. I think there were times when my security was coming in late at night to check my pulse and see if I was still breathing.”

Bieber is also in solo therapy for his anxiety and depression. He’s clearly putting in a lot of work to better himself and change his life and mental health for the better.