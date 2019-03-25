The last few weeks Kim Kardashian has been copying iconic looks and outfits that Naomi Campbell wore years ago. Kim didn’t just copy one look of Naomi’s she copied six of the supermodel’s iconic looks. Most of these runway looks were designed for Naomi and she was the designers’ muse. Naomi made these runway looks iconic, so Kim copying many of these outfits is suspicious.

Kim wore Naomi’s Azzedine Alaïa’s Fall 1991 sheer cheetah print catsuit while out in Paris. Naomi has worn this catsuit multiple times since the runway debut.

Kim also wore the Versace 1998 Couture silver mesh dress to The Cher Show Broadway premiere. Naomi originally wore the dress on the Versace runway in 1998 and again at the 2015 Fragrance Awards.

Kim also wore the pink glittery Versace dress Naomi wore to the 1997 MTV VMA’s to Versace’s Pre-Fall 2019 show.

The reality TV star also wore Versace’s Fall 1992 strap dress to the brand’s 2018 Met Gala after party. Naomi first wore the dress on the runway and later again for an event.

Kim also wore a full Alaïa cheetah print outfit, which was inspired by Naomi’s Alaïa Fall/Winter 1991 runway look.

After Kim shared her leopard look, Naomi shared her Alaïa runway look on Instagram.

Kim wore a colorful Versace slip dress to Chance The Rapper’s wedding. Naomi originally wore the dress on Versace’s 1996 Fall/Winter show. This dress is so quintessentially Naomi that her wax figure wore the dress at its London debut.

Twitter user Rashia Reneé first pointed out that Kim was taking more than a little inspiration from Naomi.

Once is an accident. Twice is coincidence. Three times is a pattern. pic.twitter.com/f7rHXqo8Ts — Rashida Reneé (@fuckrashida) March 11, 2019

Kim’s look to Chance The Rapper’s wedding sparked a ton of drama because it appears she also copied Naomi’s runway hair as well as the dress. On top of being accused of copying Naomi’s hair, she was accused of cultural appropriation for wearing kinky hair extensions and claiming it was crimped.

Kylie Jenner hopped in on the fun and decided to rip off Naomi’s jeweled choker and sunglasses look that she debuted on Rifat Ozbek’s runway.

Naomi retaliated by sharing a photo of her in the original Rifat Ozbek Spring/Summer 1995 sunglasses and choker combination. She captioned the photo, “#MOOD.”

Kim has seen all of the Naomi copycat drama and has finally decided to recognize that she has been heavily influenced by Naomi’s iconic looks. She shared a photo of herself in the Versace blue, purple and green slip dress with the caption, “Naomi Forever.”

Now we wait to see if Naomi posts something shady on her Instagram.