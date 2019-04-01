Listen up ladies! There is a common misconception out there that in order to have good makeup you have to spend a fortune on it. But, I’m here to tell you that you don’t have to break the bank to have flawless skin! In fact, your local CVS or Walmart has some makeup products that are actually better than some of the high-end brands. That’s right.

Check out these 5 drug store makeup products that you must have:

1. e.l.f Makeup Mist & Setting Spray

$4 from Walmart

Why spend a fortune on a setting spray when this $4 one from Walmart is comprised of the same exact ingredients as the most expensive brands! With aloe, cucumber and green tea, this setting spray not only will hold your makeup in place all day but it will also provide your skin with that extra boost of hydration that it needs all day long. This e.l.f setting spray is right up there with the ones from Urban Decay or Mario Badescu and it’s a fraction of the price.

2. L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Million Lashes Mascara

$10 from CVS

Obviously, there is no denying that mascara is a must-have in our makeup bags. It’s the one thing most of us can’t leave the house without and yet, it’s nearly impossible to find the perfect mascara. But, here it is. This L’Oreal mascara not only goes on smooth with no clumps, but it also does a great job at moisturizing the lashes too, leaving them nourished and not dry and flaky. If you are looking for some volume in the lash department, then this is perfect for you.

3. Covergirl Eye Shadow Quads Blooming Blushes

$8.50 from RiteAid

Let’s be real for a second, eyeshadow is something that we have all experienced with during our makeup routines. How many times have we attempted to perfect that smokey eye? Or how many times have we bought a palette of eyeshadow and only used one color? Since eyeshadow isn’t for everybody and maybe isn’t something that we wear every day then you should absolutely be buying it from a drug store. There is no reason to break the bank on a fancy eyeshadow shade when you can find the same shades at the drug store for much cheaper.

4. Maybelline Tattoostudio Brown Tint Pen

$8 from Target

Our eyebrows are sacred to us. We dedicate so much of our time to waxing them, threading them, plucking them, shaping them, and filling them in. So, when it comes to our precious brows, it’s important that we have a product that we love. There are many methods to eyebrow filling, from pencils to tints to gels, it’s hard to find one that works for you. But, this tint pen from Maybelline is up there with the best of the best. When it comes to making your filled-in brows look natural, this pen is the way to go. The applicator part of the pen is made up of 4 small prongs, which has the ability to create hair-like strokes, making it look like you didn’t even fill in your brows!

5. Maybelline Dream Satin Liquid Foundation

$10 from CVS

Foundation is something that most of us use in our makeup routine so it may take us a while to find one that works best for our skin. There are hundreds of foundations on the market for all different skin types: oily, dry, sensitive and the list goes on. It’s easy to think that we need to spend a lot of money on a high-quality foundation but sometimes, the least expensive ones are often the best. This Maybelline liquid foundation is breathable, lightweight and suitable for all skin types, making it a must-have foundation in our makeup bags.