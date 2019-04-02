Anxiety is terrible, it’s that annoying friend that no one invited to the party but still showed up anyways and is ruining everybody’s night. One common thing people say when it comes to anxiety is to ignore it, pretend it’s not there and not paying attention to it will eventually make it go away. What about the times the tension is too much to just ignore, and it begins to control your life. Just cause you have anxiety does not mean anxiety has you. Here are 5 tips for dealing with anxiety.

Therapy

Yeah if it’s bad then it’s time to seek help, professional help. I know treatment for some may seem like too much, but it’s not. It helps a lot to have another person there to tell what you’re going through and how you feel, someone who doesn’t know you personally and can give you an outsiders perspective. Primarily a professional who has studied the field examined how the human mind works and is there to tell you that what you’re worrying about is fixable and/or not as exaggerated as you make it seem.

Get Your Thoughts Out

Having too many thoughts accumulated in your head for too long can make anyone feel as if everything is too much to handle. Get it out of your head, take a piece of paper when your anxious and write down everything and anything that comes to mind. Literally anything! It is all connected to what you’re anxious about in some way. Once you’re done, try making sense of it all and figuring out what you can do about it. Remember there are some things that we can’t do anything about and that’s okay, life can’t be 100% controlled.

Sit There And Think About It

Not all the time but some of the time it’s a good idea to sit down and feel those emotions going on at the moment. Talk to yourself, ask why you’re feeling this way, find the root of the anxiety, look at the problem. If it’s something that you can fix or control, then do something about it and if it’s not then the only thing you can really do is accept that this is something you can’t control and move forward.

Distractions

Distractions are a temporary solution to a permanent problem. However, if they’re needed at the moment, then please distract yourself with anything. A phone game, yoga, meditating, etc. So many things even use your own thoughts that are attacking you at the moment to distract yourself. Change your thoughts and think about something else like what you want to do later on in that day. Something as simple as that but remember not to use distractions all the time sometimes it’s essential to get to the root of the problem at the moment.

Medication

If it’s terrible, then it is what it is. Some people have the assumption that once you enter therapy you immediately start medicating. That’s not the case people can be in treatment for years and not take any medication, but of course, when even therapy is not enough, it’s okay to start medication. It’s entirely up to you, this is something you can control and make the decision of.