Weekends are obviously the best part of any week, but sometimes it feels like they pass by in the blink of an eye. Instead of looking back at the weekend on Sunday night with regret, follow these 4 tips to make the most of your weekend!

1. Make a game plan during the week.

How many times have you done nothing all weekend until Sunday night when you realized you had a ton due the next day?! This is where planning comes in. Obviously, you don’t need to plan out your weekend hour by hour in the same way you may have to plan out your days. But, it’ll be helpful to look at what’s coming up the next week on Thursday or Friday and writing it out. That way if you’re at a coffee shop with friends or find yourself with extra time on Saturday morning, you can start tackling your to-do list.

2. Do something out of your comfort zone.

It’s easy to spend the whole weekend doing the usual: taking naps, watching Netflix, grabbing food with friends. Then during the week, we think of all the fun things we wish we had the time to do. Instead of wishing, start doing! Next time you have an idea of something fun to do or you see an Instagram post advertising something new in your town like a concert, make concrete plans. Text your friends and put it on your schedule so you can look forward to it all week!

3. Try an updated version of an old favorite.

If you’re not a fan of getting out of your comfort zone, this is an easy way to change things up. Instead of eating at the same restaurant you always go to or grabbing a coffee from your go-to coffee shop, switch it up. Try out a place that you’ve never been to, or drive farther than usual to find something new. Who knows – you may find a new favorite place!

4. Take advantage of the weather.

If it’s freezing outside, use that as an excuse to host a movie marathon at your house! If it’s warm, don’t let that great weather go to waste. Something as simple as grabbing lunch to go and eating outside will be a change from your usual routine and create lasting memories with your friends. If you aren’t able to make plans with friends, you can still take advantage of the weather! Grab a cup of coffee and walk around outside, even if it’s just for ten minutes. You’ll come back feeling refreshed and inspired.