Billy Ray Cyrus Girlfriends 2020: Who Is Billy Ray Dating Now?

Billy Ray Cyrus is one of the biggest names in the American country music genre. He began his musical career in the 1980s and is most known for his song “Achy Breaky Heart”. As his career has progressed and sustained over the years, Billy Ray has been seen as a breaker of hearts himself.

Keep reading to find out who the lucky ladies are to have captured the musician’s heart.

Cindy Smith (1986 – 1991)

In the very beginnings of his career, Billy Ray Cyrus married Cindy Smith in 1986. The couple briefly dated starting in 1985 before marrying a year later. While they were married Smith helped in co-writing two songs for Cyrus’s debut album Some Gave All which was released in 1992. The songs Smith assisted in co-writing were “Wher’m I Gonna Live?” and the title track “Some Gave All”. In 1991 the couple divorced after five years of marriage to one another, just months before the release of Billy Ray Cyrus’s debut album.

Kristin Luckey ( 1991 – 1992 )

After divorcing from Cindy Smith, Billy Ray Cyrus jumped back into the dating game, especially with his new found solo fame. He soon began a brief romance with Kristin Luckey. The two were briefly involved with each other for a few months before the couple conceived a child with one another. In April of 1992, Luckey gave birth to the first and only son between her and Cyrus named Christopher Cody. Eight months later, Billy Ray’s daughter Destiny Hope was born in December of 1992 to Leticia ‘Tish’ Finley. In a 2004 Primetime interview, Billy Ray cleared up confusion and rumors surrounding the fact that his son, Christopher, and daughter Miley (born Destiny Hope) being born within the same year, just eight months apart. He explained that at the time of both children’s conceptions he was not married to either woman.

Ultimately Cyrus and Luckey came to a quiet agreement that they should not further pursue a romantic relationship with one another and Luckey went on to raise Christopher Cody in South Carolina, while Cyrus resided outside of Nashville, Tennesse.

Leticia ‘Tish’ Cyrus (née Finley) (1991 – Present)

It did not take long for Billy Ray Cyrus to fall in love again after his divorce from his first wife Cindy Smith. Between the years of 1991 and 1992, Billy Ray began dating Tish Finley whilst briefly dating Kristin Luckey. Not long into their relationship, Billy Ray conceived children with both women. Kristin Luckey gave birth to Billy Ray’s first son in April of 1992 and Tish gave birth to Billy Ray’s first daughter named Destiny Hope Cyrus (otherwise known as Miley Cyrus) in December of 1992. A year later, on December 28, 1993, Tish and Billy Ray married in Tennesse against the wishes and advisement of his record label. Along with marrying Tish, Billy Ray became the adoptive father to his wife’s first two children from a previous relationship, Brandi and Trace- frontman of the band Metro Station. Both children took on Cyrus’s surname upon adoption. The couple has three children between the two of them: Miley, Braison Chance (born in 1994) and Noah Lindsey (born in 2000). Altogether the couple has five children in total.

On October 26, 2010, Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce from Tish Cyrus for irreconcilable differences. The next day the separation was made public as both Tish and Billy Ray made a statement to People magazine. Five months later in March of 2011, Billy Ray announced on The View that he and Tish were no long proceeding with the divorce as it appeared that the couple had worked through their differences.

On June 13, 2013, divorce was initiated. This time it was Tish who filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences just as three years prior. It was reported a month later that the couple received couples counseling in an effort to save their relationship. In 2017, the divorce case was dismissed after the couple failed to go to court.

Since then, the couple has remained married for almost thirty years and appear to still be going strong.