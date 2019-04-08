Top 5 Useful Strategies For Beating Senioritis

Senioritis. The illness that’s infecting high school and college seniors everywhere. Ever since the second half of the school year – and after high school students received their college acceptance letters and college students their job offers – it has slowly begun to infect more and more seniors.

Senioritis is a disease that affects school seniors every year – very few have escaped its reach. No cure has been found, and any treatments are usually unsuccessful.

Have you caught the senioritis bug? While none of these are foolproof, here are some suggestions of how to beat senioritis.

1. Know that you’re almost done

Remind yourself that school is almost over. College seniors have about four or five weeks left and high school seniors have about two or two and a half months left.

While that might seem like still a lot of time, you’ve been in school for much longer – you can power through the rest. Remember to finish off your school experience (or, for high school students, your high school experience) strong.

2. Remember not to waste your past efforts

By this point, you’ve spent so much time, energy and effort on your education. Don’t waste that all away by slacking off – make it count by continuing to put in the effort and do well.

Plus, for college students – you and/or your parents paid a lot for college, so make sure you don’t waste that money. You also don’t want to slack off to the point that you jeopardize graduation and any possible post-graduation job offers.

Additionally, for high school students – you (and likely your parents as well) spent a lot of time and effort planning for college. Don’t let that all go to waste by slacking off so much that you can’t graduate, or you get any of your college admission offers rescinded.

3. Set goals

Goals can be really helpful when it comes to motivating yourself – make sure to set both short- and long-term goals. The satisfying feeling of checking off (literally or mentally) those short-term goals, can motivate you towards accomplishing your long-term ones.

Make sure to include both academic and personal goals. Academically, these can be assignment- and study-related, to encourage you to finish your senior year strong. Personally, they can be self improvement-oriented, to help you better yourself. This can include goals like making good habits or breaking bad ones.

4. Change it up

If you can, move your schedule around. You likely won’t be able to adjust your school/classes schedule, but see if you can switch up any other part of your routine, such as changing when/where you study, switching up how you exercise, getting more involved in extracurricular clubs and finding new things to do for fun.

If you follow the same daily or weekly routine, it’s going to get boring after a while, especially as you near the end of the school year. Try to mix things up and see if adding something new, getting rid of something old or bad, or changing up what you want to keep doing, helps.

5. Seek advice from others

You probably know someone who recently graduated (or you know someone who knows someone who has). Find a peer who has just – within the last year or so – graduated from high school or college (whichever you’re about to graduate from) and ask for their advice.

Recent grads will likely also have experienced senioritis, so they’ll remember what the feeling was like. They’ll also probably be able to provide you with other tips and tell you about things they wish they had done when they were a senior.

***

That all being said, make sure you enjoy your last year. Celebrate your successes, and enjoy the extra sleep – if you can get it.

Spend more time with your friends (and family) and check off any last-minute bucket list items. You’re about to go off to different colleges or be working in different states, so enjoy the time you have together and make sure you know how to keep in touch.

All in all, it’s not bad to slack off a little – after all, you’re about to accomplish something big. Just don’t get overdo it!