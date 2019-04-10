Describing studying for finals as overwhelming is merely an understatement. The amount of stress college students undergo during finals week affects not only their minds but their bodies as well. Stressful environments like these can have a detrimental impact on a student’s ability to perform well. When the pressure is on in a variety of different classes, it’s easy to feel helpless. Focus on these studying tips before you dive into your finals this semester.

Prioritize

Those of you who have been in college years probably know by now that a final for a general elective will be easier than a final for a class pertaining to your major. The more you know about your professors, their grading systems, and the level of difficulty of the course the better. Use this knowledge to your advantage, and commit more time to the more rigorous courses.

Create A Game Plan

Before you begin an intense study session, ensure you have a game plan mapped out beforehand. The amount of content you have to study can overwhelm you and leave you wondering where to begin. Write down specifically what subjects you want to start with, what time you’ll give yourself a break, and when to move on to the next topic. A game plan will give keep you focused and on track.

Limit Your Social Media

We all know how distracting social media can be. The minute you pick up your phone, you’re scrolling through every app downloaded. Limit your social media through your phone settings. If this doesn’t stop you, turn your phone off, or leave it on airplane mode for a few hours. A couple of minutes on your phone can turn into a few hours wasted as time goes by.

Sleep

The notion that those who don’t sleep work harder has been misconstrued and misused for decades. Lack of sleep can impair your memory, ability to retain information, and overall ability to function proficiently. Think of how disoriented you feel when running on a limited amount of sleep. Don’t let lack of sleep be the reason you perform poorly on your finals.

Reward Yourself

Let’s face it, rewards are a huge motivating factor when it comes to being productive. Whether it’s a bonus at your job or extra credit in your class, studying works the same way. Gift yourself with small treats as you move along the studying process. Whether it’s a short break, a lap around the library, or your favorite snack, it’ll give you something to look forward to.