When you first hear the word “ruffles” you may have awful flashbacks of all the times your mom dressed you up in hideous ruffle filled outfits for holidays or birthdays. But, it’s time to let your fear of ruffles go because the trend is back and better than ever. Lately, ruffles have been the perfect touch to making any outfit complete.

Check out these 5 ways to wear ruffles this spring:

1. I.AM.GIA Naomi Ruffle Bustier Top

$90 from Urban Outfitters

If you aren’t totally sold on the whole ruffles look, this top is simple enough that you can get away with it without being too over the top. We are loving this top because it can be worn at any time of day. For a daytime look, pair this flirty pink top with a pair of light-wash denim jeans. Or, dress it up for a night out with friends by pairing it with black jeans or a simple skirt.

2. Floral Eyelet Crop Top & Mini Skirt Set

$49 from Forever21

This two-piece set is the ultimate springtime look; it’s simple, unique and totally flattering. Between the ruffles on the sleeves and the ruffles on the bottom of the skirt, you are rocking this trend to the max with little to no effort. When wearing ruffles, you don’t want the ruffles to consume your entire outfit, they are supposed to act as an accent to your look, which is exactly what this look does. Perfect for a day out shopping or dinner with friends, you can’t go wrong here.

3. Keep Her Wild Green Polka Dot Ruffled Shorts

$60 from Lulus

We are loving these ruffled shorts for the spring and summer seasons because they are so versatile! You can wear these shorts during both day and night time and even for a day trip to the beach. These shorts will definitely look best paired with a very basic top like a simple white tank top or white tube top. A fun pair of shorts are the perfect way to add some spice to an outfit. Take this look to the next level with a pair of chunky platform espadrilles or sneakers.

4. UO Chambray Asymmetrical Ruffle Mini Dress

$79 from Urban Outfitters

This dress is giving us major ruffle vibes and we are here for it. Urban Outfitter’s chambray denim dress is great for a day trip or even a dressier night out. You can dress up this look with a cute pair of heels or for a more casual look rock a pair of white platform sneakers or even sandals. The asymmetrical look of this dress is very flattering and will compliment any body type.

5. AE Double Ruffle Strap Sandal

$18 from American Eagle

When you think to wear a fashion trend like ruffles, you might think a cute dress, shirt, or skirt. But, these sandals are super cute and a unique way to wear the ruffle trend that is different from everybody else. American Eagle is known for their cute and comfortable sandals and these are just that. Pair these ruffle sandals with just about any outfit to complete your look. Also available in red and gold.