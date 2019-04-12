Top 5 Self-Care & Healing Instagram Pages You Should Follow

It’s safe to say that 2019 for many people is the year to invest in themselves and focus on their self-care and their mental health. Although it is all about oneself, how you personally want to heal and grow as an individual, it’s also great to have inspiration and motivation from people who are also doing the same and have more experience in it. Millions of people are on Instagram every day, every hour, why not have your feed filled with positive pages that are there to, help and guide you to a better you.

1. Emilia Ortiz

A personal favorite is Emilia Ortiz, @ethereal.1, a mental health and cannabis advocate who has collaborated with many media outlets including Paper Magazine. She holds many workshops in New York where she speaks on the importance of mental health, guided spiritual healing and the usage of cannabis for spiritual and physical benefits. As well as, videos she often posts on her page regarding self-healing and ways to grow as a person.

2. Londrelle

A singer, songwriter, poet, and author, @londrelle has released multiple albums speaking on mental health, self-love, and spiritual growth. His latest album Floral Escape continues the themes his past albums carry. His book Eternal Sunshine is a series of poems that also match the theme of the EternalSunshineBrand that is also an app that carries daily mantras, essential wisdom, inspirational talks and much more.

3. Alexandra Elle

A page created by author, poet, and The Hey Girl Podcast host @alex_elle shares her beautiful self-love and inspirational poetry. She posts mantras, affirmations and what in each year has taught her and what she will be leaving behind in them. She also shares snippets of her life.

4. Recipes For Self Love

@recipesforselflove unique style for posting beautiful art with words centered in it referring to what the caption will be about. From anything like speaking about eating disorders to never giving up on yourself. It all comes together to set a page that’s about amazing and mindful ways to love yourself and heal.

5. Rupi Kaur

Although @rupikaur_ an author and her page isn’t entirely devoted to posting about self-care and healing, her poetry surely leaves you with an inspirational feel and the knowledge that someone else has also gone through an experience you have gone through and that person has healed from it.

