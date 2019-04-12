The 5 Things You Should Do Before Going Away For College

Graduation is just getting closer and closer as the months go on. High school seniors have more or less chosen where they want to go and are excited to leave and experience the freedom going away for college brings. Before you know it the months have already come, graduation passed and so has summer, it’s time to pack up, and leave and it’ll all be done in a blink of an eye. The worst of it all is wasting the summer away and not making memories with the people that are going to miss you, and you as well will miss them. Here are five ways to ensure that you get the most out of this summer.

Spend As Much Time With Friends

Your friends are going to miss you, and you will miss all of them. Of course, as you guys go away, you’ll create new friendships and all, but it’s good to maintain the older ones, the ones that you have known for the longest and have been there for most of the experiences you have lived through. Friends are like the family that you get to choose, and it’s important to keep family close. Spend as much time with them as you can, plan trips, nights out, activities to do this summer and enjoy it. Put your phone away and be in the moment with people you won’t see so much in a few months.

Spend As Much Time With Family

The family will always be there yes, but when going away for college, they won’t be there as they have been when you would wake up in the morning or going to sleep at night. College is also very time consuming so spend as time with them, especially your parents as they’ll miss you the most. Make sure to talk to them more, make them apart of your preparing for college plans, they’ll be happy to be included. Hangout with your siblings and help them out as much as you can since you won’t be there for much of the time.

Get A Job

This is a no brainer, if you’re a senior in high school, it is best to start looking for jobs soon. College is expensive that’s no secret. It’s advisable to start working now and save up as much money as you can to be able to ensure you can pay for college. As well as, it’s great to accumulate job experience later on making it helpful to be accepted into other jobs.

Learn The Basics

Going away is one of the first steps to becoming an adult and learning what it’s like to live without your parents and not have someone else o everything for you. With that said no need to make the process harder for yourself. Learn to cook, clean, do laundry and pay bills while you’re already home. Your future self will thank you for learning all of this now and not later while in college calling up mom or dad asking them for instructions for dinner.

Enter With The Right Mindset

It’s okay to not know what you want at the moment. You are still young and have so much time ahead; however, do enter college with at least an idea of what you want. You don’t want to waste your time and money all for at the end realize that that’s not what you wanted all along. Think long and hard about where you see yourself in the future before fully committing and also remember you’re there to get an education and learn something to be able to take with you after it all.