Nathalie Emmanuel Net Worth 2020: Income, Finances & Salary

Nathalie Emmanuel is a British actress best known for her television performances of Sasha Valentine in the British soap opera Hollyoaks, as well as for her role as Missandei in the HBO adaption of the Game of Thrones novel series by George R. R. Martin.

Net Worth $1 Million

Most known for her role as Missandei in the HBO hit series Game of Thrones, Emmanuel has starred in a number of productions over the last 13 years. Much of her acting career stems from television dramas starting with long-running British soap opera Hollyoaks, as well as a number or guest appearances and ensamble roles in films. Although acting is her primary occupation, Nathalie has also been an influential face for Reebok as one of their ambassadors for their #BeMoreHuman campaign since 2018.

Early Life & Hollyoaks ( 1989 – 2010 )

Nathalie Joanne Emmanuel was born on March 2, 1989 in Southend-on-sea, Essex, England. She is of Saint Lucian and English descent on her father’s side and Dominican and English descent on her mother’s side. Nathalie is the youngest of two daughters between her parents as she has an older sister named Louise.

From a young age, Nathalie showed an affinity for the dramatic arts which did not go unnoticed by her mother. In an interview with the New York Daily News, she recalls being as young as three years old when her mother began to place her in acting, voice and dance lessons to channel her young daughter’s dramatic and theatric energy. Throughout her school years, she participated in a number of school plays and even outside productions such as a community production of The Lion King as the younger version of Nala when she was 10 years old.

Nathalie’s first big television break would come in 2006 as she landed the role as Sasha Valentine on the UK soap opera Hollyoaks at just 17 years old. The young adult soap opera has been running since 1995, the season in which Nathalie was introduced to the show her character, Sasha, became a regular. The storyline of Sasha Valentine dealt with her living a seemingly double life as a good student with a promising future before getting involved with the wrong crowd and falling into a world of prostitution and addiction to hard substances such as heroin. The character of Sasha Valentine would be a regular on the show for four years, including special off-shoot episodes such as Hollyoaks Later (2008) and Hollyoaks: The Morning After The Night Before (2009). 2010 would be the final year in which Sasha Valentine would appear on the show.

Post Hollyoaks ( 2010 – 2012 )

Once the role of Sasha Valentine came to an end, Nathalie went on to further pursue her acting career. She made appearances in other well-known British television dramas such as Casualty in 2011 as well as a guest star in the science fiction comedic drama Misfits in the same year. Nathalie also starred as a presenter in the BBC Three investigative program Websex: What’s The Harm and made her first film debut as Carla in the British thriller Twenty8k both in 2012.

While Nathalie was getting roles, all was not what it seemed. In an interview with The Sun, Nathalie reveals that she had to work in retail in order to make ends meet while persevering through auditions before landing her most defining role as Missandei in the HBO series Game of Thrones, based off of the book series by author George R. R. Martin.

Game of Thrones, Maze Runner & Beyond ( 2013 – Present )

In 2013, while working at a retail clothing store, Nathalie received exciting news. She landed the role of Daenerys Targaryen’s interpreter who speaks 19 languages and right-hand woman, Missandei from the island of Naath. Nathalie’s role of Missandei began in the third season of Game of Thrones. She started out as a recurring character in the third and fourth seasons before becoming a main character in the fifth season as she often accompanies Daenerys (played by Emilia Clark) in her missions to conquer. Part of Missandei’s story is her romance with the commander of the Unsullied, Grey Worm (played by Jacob Anderson). From her role as Missandei, Nathalie Emmanuel has been nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series four times. In 2015, Nathalie won the Empire Award for their hero category as an ensemble.

During the rise of Nathalie’s role of Missandei on Game of Thrones, she also began to appear more in film. She has appeared in Furious 7 (2015) as Ramsey, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015) and The Death Cure (2018) as Harriet which were both box successful at the box office.

As the final season of Game of Thrones premiered on April 14, 2019, Nathalie has a few televised projects lined up such as the miniseries Four Weddings and a Funeral set to premiere on Hulu in July of 2019, as well as the upcoming Netflix miniseries The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, which is rumored to premiere in 2019 as well.