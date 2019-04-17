Professor Got Students To Produce Ecstasy In A University

A Japanese university professor could be sentenced to 10 years in prison for producing ecstasy with students at a Japanese University.

What Happened?

Tatsunori Iwamura, 61-year-old pharmacology professor from Matsuyama University has been suspected of reportedly getting his students to produce MDMA, otherwise commonly known as ecstasy in 2013 and another so-called ‘designer drug’ 5F-QUPIC last year. Ecstasy is an illegal psychoactive drug that produces an energizing effect, as well as distortions in time and perception. The primary effects consist in the brain neurons that stimulate the chemical serotonin-regulating mood, aggression, sexual activity, sleep and sensitivity to pain. Although recently the drug has been utilized in the performance of research trials for testing its effectiveness in treating post-traumatic stress disorder, PTSD. While, 5F-QUPIC, is a cannabis-like drug banned in Japan in 2014 after it was suspected of causing traffic accidents.

When asked why the professor told the investigators that he was just furthering the ‘education’ of his pharmaceutical sciences students. Unfortunately, no signs of produced ecstasy have been found, or so ‘may have been discarded of already’. But traces of 5F-QUPIC have been surfaced. If charged, Iwamura can be convicted facing up to 10 years in jail. In Japan, laws are stated that a researcher requires a license issued by regional authorities to manufacture narcotics for academic purposes. Though Iwamura claimed he had a license issued by a local government outside Ehime, it was already expired. “We sincerely apologize for causing serious concern to students and their parents,” said Tatsuya Mizogami, the university’s president, according to Kyodo news.

Reportage says that he has been compared in similarity to Walter White character from the hit TV series Breaking Bad. In the show, White was a former chemistry teacher diagnosed with lung cancer that started to develop crystal methamphetamine, crystal meth, to pay for his treatment, as well as provide for his family – sometimes with the help of a former pupil. However, there is no certain validity between the two cases. It may have been just a coincidence that the two cases are so similar in context.