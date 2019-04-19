CBD 101: How CBD Can Help With Anxiety & Stress

Over the years, the popularity of CBD has increased, due to its many health benefits, naturally, people have some questions. The commonly known ones being What is CBD? And Will I get high from it?

Well CBD (cannabinoids) is a natural compound found in the flower of cannabis, usually found in deficient levels. However, most CBD being sold today is derived from the hemp plant .

But unlike marijuana, it doesn’t contain THC giving people that “high” or “intoxicated” feeling. These days, people can choose from purchasing CBD oil, patches, gummies, and various other forms of CBD for their health.

In recent studies, CBD has benefited people who suffer from anxiety, arthritis, chronic pain, and the list goes on. It gives people an alternative, instead of using prescription drugs with unsettling side effects. Seriously, scientists, doctors, and researchers have found that CBD, is a safe, non-addictive substance, proven to give relief to users.

In fact, celebrities and athletes are seen on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat sponsoring CBD products, so it has to work … right?

Scientists Look Into CBD

According to scientists, Pal Pacher, and George Kunos, from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), CBD oil can slow or in most cases stop a disease from progressing. However, last year in June, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recognized that CBD, mostly, worked as real medicine and approved, Epidolex, an CBD infused substance, as a treatment for pediatric seizures disorders, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, and Dravet syndrome.

Study on CBD

Recently, HelloMD and Brightside Group had a survey of people using CBD oil and for what they were treating.

The study surveyed 2,400 people of HelloMD 150,000 members from their online community that bring cannabis patients and doctors together.

What they found: The survey showed that CBD is most commonly used for anxiety, depression, and joint pain.

Using CBD for Anxiety

Often times, school, work, and life can be overwhelming to deal with, especially when you are running on time throughout the day.

Some Symptoms of Anxiety Disorders:

Having panic attacks

Agitated

Excessive Worrying

Fatigue

Tense Muscles

These are just a few, of the many more symptoms, CBD products can help with. Researchers found evidence that CBD is beneficial for anxiety disorders:

Panic disorder

Social anxiety disorder

General anxiety disorder

Obsessive Disorder

Post-traumatic disorder

CBD Treating Joint Pain:

Instead of taking over-the-counter-medicine, CBD can be used to relieve any pain in your joints or muscles. According to, the Journal of Experimental Medicine, they found that CBD can reduce pain and inflammation.

Unlike Advil, Tylenol, and other over-the-counter prescriptions, CBD oil can help with about four drops under your tongue. So, if you don’t like swallowing pills, CBD can definitely help with that!

Using CBD for Depression

CBD isn’t a cure for depression, but it can help manage and relieve some of the symptoms. An article, by Depressional Alliance, advised that CBD oil helped people feel better within 24 hours, but it is not a cure.

Note: CBD products have only helped minimize symptoms but are not a cure!

We Had the CBD Talk

Now, that you’ve read and hopefully learned the benefits, studies, and all things relating to CBD products spread the message! If you suffer from anxiety, chronic pain depression, or any other disorders, CBD can help and relieve any symptoms